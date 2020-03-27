New Braunfels City Council, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing the city’s third special district on Monday.
The Wurstfest Special District will encompass 16 acres and rezone properties currently tagged as heavy industrial, single family and two-family district. It will include the Wurstfest grounds, Circle Arts Theater, Landa Park Recreation Center and miniature golf course and the Landa Falls Tube Rental.
Christopher Looney, the city’s planning and development services director, said creating the Wurstfest district brings all properties under the same zoning umbrella. The idea was hatched as city staffers reviewed rebuilding plans for the Marktplatz and Wursthalle.
“All construction has to comply with city zoning, and the zoning on that property, some of it during the 1940s, is not right,” Looney said on Wednesday. “As we worked with the Wurstfest Association to make sure the designs and permitting processes went well, we decided to go ahead and fix the zoning by creating a district to accommodate everything that goes on there.”
The WSD borders extend from the north side of Landa
Street to Landa Park Drive to Elizabeth Avenue.
The city notified owners or lessees of six properties within or abutting the zone, with one response favoring and none opposed to the WSD, which it said would “ensure established uses of the property, which are of cultural importance and significance to the community, are preserved.”
Looney said if approved on second reading April 13, Wurstfest will join Sophienburg Hill and Walnut Avenue among city special districts, with the WSD’s “intended to serve tourists and the vacationing public and support entertainment facilities including dance halls, performance and amusement venues, specialty shops and food sales.”
Wurstfest rebuild goes on
Wurstfest executive director Suzanne Herbelin said Wednesday she agreed with the new district, which doesn’t affect event planning or operations.
“I think the city had good reasons for doing what it did and we think it’s a good thing to do,” she said.
Construction continues on the $10 million rebuild of the Marktplatz, the vendor court destroyed in the Nov. 15 fire, as do repairs to the adjacent Wursthalle. Herbelin said the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t affected activity, though planners have prepared for that possibility.
“So far we’ve not seen any negative effects and construction is considered essential (under city and state prevention measures), so we’re not expecting any delays except for rain. But that doesn’t mean if (the crisis) continues (delays) won’t happen, and we’ve been advised of what to do if that happens.”
Herbelin said that includes arranging alternative suppliers and other needs “that may come up,” if the virus significantly impacts construction.
“We’re ordering those materials so we don’t get behind to not have that issue delay our project,” she said.
The 60th annual Wurstfest will begin on Nov. 6, but event organizers will have company this year. The 10-day salute to sausage will have competition from spring attractions closed by the virus scare and postponed until November — including San Antonio’s Fiesta.
“We were surprised,” Herbelin said of Fiesta, scheduled April 16-26 but reset for Nov. 5-15, ending the same day Wurstfest concludes.
“I feel badly for them — they worked hard for a year getting ready and then this happens,” Herbelin said. “We’ve spoken and have agreed to stay in communications. There will be sharing of resources that will have to go on, and we’ll both have to be patient.
“But we’ve also talked about how we might cross-promote to people who might be going to Fiesta and getting them to take a side trip to New Braunfels from San Antonio.
“So there may be some positive things that come our way as a result.”
