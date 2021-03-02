New Braunfels and Comal County saw increases in sales tax revenue in February from sales conducted during the holiday season compared to the same period last year, according to figures from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
New Braunfels saw an overall increase of about $256,000, or 7.6%, in sales taxes received in February compared to the same time last year, based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers and 2020 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
The February sales tax revenue check is usually the largest allocation of the year.
When the various adjustments to the monthly payment are removed, net December sales tax collections increased by about 8.4%.
With the release of the December figures, sales taxes through the first quarter of the fiscal year — October through December — are up 7.9%, according to Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer.
“December sales tax activity is typically impacted significantly by holiday sales,” Werner said. “Overall, retail sales were up over 9% when comparing December activity. However, continued trends — growth in building materials stores, online sales, motor and vehicle equipment sales and service — that we have continued to observe during the pandemic are mainly driving that increase within the overall retail sector.”
Werner said December also shows growth in the areas of wholesale markets, manufacturing and limited-service restaurants, while full-service restaurants and professional services were two areas that experienced declines when comparing the December activity.
The city will receive an allocation from the Comptroller’s Office of about $3.6 million this month.
Comal County will receive about $1.9 million in sales tax revenue this month from December sales, an increase of about 13.3% compared to a year ago.
Bulverde will receive $237,797 this month, an increase of 16% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $237,797, up 33.1% compared to the same month a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.05 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 0.7% more than in February 2020.
According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.07 billion in January, 0.3% less than in January 2020.
“The slight decline in total sales tax revenue masks starkly contrasting results among economic sectors, with strong gains in collections from retail trade offset by continued deep declines in collections from recreational services and the oil- and gas-related sectors,” Hegar said in a statement. “Stay-at-home spending trends that emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic continued through the Christmas shopping season, with elevated receipts coming from online vendors, electronics and appliance stores, building materials and home furnishings stores, big-box general merchandisers and sporting goods stores.
While oil and gas well drilling activity has risen from lows reached earlier in the pandemic, Hegar said the December active rotary rig count for Texas was still more than 60 percent lower than a year ago, depressing sales tax receipts from mining, construction, manufacturing and equipment rental and leasing businesses.
In addition, receipts from restaurants also remained below levels seen a year ago, while receipts from recreational services — such as live music venues, amusement parks, bowling centers and fitness clubs — remained severely depressed.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in January was down 3.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be evident in some sources of revenue in January 2021.
Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:
- motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $408 million, down 13.4 percent from January 2020
- motor fuel taxes — $294 million, down 4.7 percent from January 2020
- oil production tax — $255 million, down 35.7 percent from January 2020
- natural gas production tax — $103 million, down 21.6 percent from January 2020
- hotel occupancy tax — $27 million, down 35.1 percent from January 2020
- alcoholic beverage taxes — $94 million, down 27.6 percent from January 2020
Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 59 percent of all tax collections.
