Gov. Greg Abbott amended his reopening orders earlier this week, clearing the way for cosmetology salons, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning establishments to open as soon as Friday.
Abbott made the announcements amending many of his reopening orders during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
And for some New Braunfels salon owners, like Saryn Henk and DeAnn Hooper, owners of Beyond Blessed Salon & Boutique on South Business IH 35 in New Braunfels, the announcement could not come soon enough.
“We are very excited to hear that we are able to reopen this Friday,” Henk and Hooper wrote in a text to the Herald-Zeitung. “Our salon phone hasn’t stopped ringing since we heard the fantastic news. This is a huge blessing for our entire team. We are so happy that we are finally able to get back to business. We cannot wait to see all of our
wonderful customers again. It’s been a long and trying six weeks, and we couldn’t feel more anxious and excited about getting back on our feet.”
Henk and Hooper said they would meet with their employees to discuss following extra precautionary measures to keep everyone safe and to make sure their business runs as smoothly as possible following all the new guidelines.
Hairstylists can work with only one customer at a time, according to the state-issued protocals, and people waiting at barbershops or salons will have to maintain a 6-foot separation or wait outside.
The new order does not require businesses to open. Abbott added that masks are encouraged but not required.
“We’ve been waiting for this for some weeks now,” said Leigh Ferguson, owner of the Retreat Salon & Day Spa on South Union Avenue in New Braunfels. “We plan to open on Friday following the guidelines that were set out for us, bring back employees, and go back to work. We’ve been preparing to reopen, so we’re ready.”
Ferguson said all employees would take an online required course on sanitation and infectious disease control.
“It covers all the new standards about safety in between clients and how to clean, disinfect and sanitize your instruments. It’s a lot of really good information. Also, we’ve been reading everything we can get our hands on regarding what it’s going to be like for us as an industry to reopen.”
Also, under the state order, shops should schedule appointments to limit the number of people in the salon and not allow clients to bring extra people to the appointment, such as children.
“Texas is in a position to continue opening parts of our economy because of the efforts and determination of the people of Texas,” Abbott said. “Over the past month, Texans have worked together to contain the spread of COVID-19 by following social distancing practices and staying at home whenever possible. As we move forward, I urge all Texans to continue following these social distancing guidelines and the health standards we have provided. With every Texan doing their part, we will contain COVID-19, we will unleash our entrepreneurs, and we will make it through this challenge together.”
During the Tuesday press conference, Abbott also announced that wedding venues and services required to conduct weddings could immediately open.
Weddings held indoors other than at a church, congregation or house of worship must limit occupancy to 25%.
Wedding reception services can also resume under the amended order. Still, facilities must limit their occupancy to 25% of the total listed occupancy. The occupancy limits do not apply to the outdoor areas of a wedding reception or outdoor wedding receptions.
Beginning May 18, office buildings can open with the greater of five or fewer individuals or 25% of the total office workforce. The individuals must maintain appropriate social distancing.
Gyms, exercise facilities and exercise classes can also open on May 18 but must operate at 25% occupancy. Locker rooms and shower facilities will remain closed, but restrooms can open.
Also, non-essential manufacturing services can open on May 18, but facilities must limit their occupancy to 25%.
Retail stores, restaurants, malls and movie theaters were allowed to reopen last week at a 25% occupancy rate as part of Abbott’s reopening plan.
