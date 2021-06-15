After years of planning and challenges, the New Braunfels Food Bank broke ground and history on Tuesday with a housing unit for families in need.
New Braunfels and San Antonio Food Bank staff, local leaders and National Guard members celebrated breaking ground for the Apple Seeds Apartments, what organizers called one of the first food bank housing efforts in the nation. The housing complex will have 51 units for families with children under the age of 15.
The food bank is deciding on housing costs for families who will stay at maximum for three years in the Apple Seeds program.
The program isn’t just about a place to live, but also provides guidance on how to apply for jobs, become financially secure and live independently.
New Braunfels Food Bank executive director Monica Borrego said she and Alice Jewell with the McKenna Foundation dreamt of this moment since the food bank broke ground on its headquarters in 2017.
“Ultimately we looked out from that patio to the property next door and agreed that there’s still so much more to do,” Borrego said. “So Alice, here we are.”
New Braunfels Housing Partners bought the land for the New Braunfels Food Bank headquarters with the intent of a housing complex next to it.
It gifted it to the food bank as a new way to help the community. Woolsey Construction will construct the apartments.
Jewel said building the headquarters and securing the apartments did not come easy.
Through the New Braunfels Food Bank advisory board, McKenna Foundation, local sponsors and leaders, the food bank was able to plan out the housing complex.
“There’s a lot that has gone into this dream,” Jewell said. “We were fighting that battle in 2013 and we will continue to ensure housing that is affordable can be realized by everyone.”
San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper said the complex is the next step in serving the community when New Braunfels continues to grow and housing prices skyrocket.
“People often are making a choice between paying rent or buying food,” Cooper said. “That knowledge enabled us to make the decision to move forward because it’s the right thing to do. If not us, who?”
He said the pandemic showed how close people are to poverty, and said even his staff struggled during uncertain times.
“My staff were getting dressed and coming to work and we were afraid what could possibly happen to ourselves — what we might bring to our loved ones,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Local leaders present included New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman, Mayor-Pro Tem Justin Meadows, several Comal County Commissioners, New Braunfels City Council members and a representative from State Sen. Donna Campbell’s office.
Jewel thanked everyone for their support and said the complex is a monumental step toward ensuring families receive housing which is not a privilege but fundamental.
“We do have families, friends, neighbors that are struggling everyday, not only with food but with finances and other issues,” Jewel said. “This will set a standard for the nation, it’s another example of how the New Braunfels Food Bank looks beyond now and is planning for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.