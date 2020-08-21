The family of a Marine who tragically died on July 30 during a training mission off the coast of California has announced visitation and funeral plans.
Visitation for Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo “Willie” Perez, 19, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. in New Braunfels. The public is welcome to sign the guest book and pay respects.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Tree of Life Church, 5513 IH 35N, in New Braunfels.
Burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the family will be allowed into the gate at Ft. Sam Houston.
The New Braunfels Fire Department will have two ladder trucks set up at the exit to the church, creating an arch with a large U.S. flag hanging between the two ladders.
The New Braunfels Police Department, along with other surrounding law enforcement agencies, will provide a police escort for the funeral procession from the church to Ft. Sam Houston.
Drivers along the procession route should expect delays. Avoid parking or standing in such a way that blocks traffic. Also, remember to practice social distancing and, when that is not possible, wear a mask.
Visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9298590 for updates as well as to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Perez was born on Nov. 27, 2000, in San Antonio.
He volunteered with the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club and participated in JROTC throughout his high school years.
During his time in JROTC, he earned the Community Service Ribbon three times, the Longevity and Fidelity Ribbon twice, the Distinguished Conduct Ribbon twice, the Color Guard Ribbon and the Physical Achievement Ribbon.
He achieved the rank of cadet first class, was a team member in Charlie Company his senior year, earned a Marksman Badge and participated in community service events completing 54 official service hours.
After graduating from New Braunfels High School in 2019, he went straight into the Marines, where he earned the occupational title of Infantry Rifleman and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 1st Marine Division.
He was recently was promoted to the rank of lance corporal and received the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Expert Rifle Shooting Badge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.