Comal County now has 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and its positivity rate eclipsed the 10% mark, health officials said Tuesday morning.
The positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now 10.28%, up from 9.72% on Saturday and 8.21% one week ago. It’s the first time the rate has been over 10% since April 10 and the second-highest rate the county has recorded since the pandemic began.
The county reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county's total since the outbreak to 654. Of the 56 cases, 55 are confirmed and one is probable.
Forty-eight of the new cases are from the New Braunfels area, five are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, and three live south of Canyon Lake. Ages range from under 18 to older than 80.
On Tuesday the county also confirmed 13 additional recoveries from the disease for a total of 262. The county now has 385 active confirmed and probable cases, 25 hospitalizations after another was added, and has had seven deaths since the outbreak began. Another death was a New Braunfels resident who lived in Guadalupe County, and is that county's only COVID-19 death so far.
Testing
As of Saturday morning, Public Health has received reports of 6,360 tests conducted with 525 confirmed cases and 129 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
- A positive quick-result antigen test
- Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
