When concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic prompted nationwide social distancing practices, members of the New Braunfels 175th Committee watched as four years of planning dissolved before their eyes.
On the calendar for 2020 were about 50 events, each contributing to the city’s yearlong celebration of its founding on Good Friday, March 21, 1845. A community breakfast and public
opening of a 50-year-old commemorative time capsule on March 14 were the first events to go. Then, the following weekend’s Founders Day activities were postponed. New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel issued a message to residents.
“New Braunfels was established during the Republic of Texas on March 21, 1845 by Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels before Texas joined the United States of America. A city founded by pioneers during a time when Texas was truly the frontier and where opportunity was the attraction to the immigrants who settled our community,” he said. “Today, we may not have a parade, gather for a community prayer, celebrate with a grand party and fireworks, but each can be proud of and pray for the community that we hold dear.
“In observance of our 175th anniversary of New Braunfels, I will reflect on the words of Dr. Ferdinand Von Roemer who in 1845 wrote, ‘What an earthly paradise could be created here,’” Casteel continued. “His observation has become our reality through the hard work and perseverance of the generations of people who have helped create Roemer’s described paradise. It will take an even greater toll in the days, weeks and months ahead to preserve that legacy we have been granted as New Braunfelsers.”
Three days later, he issued a “Stay at Home and Work Safe” order for the city starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Comal County later followed suit, issuing a “Stay Home/Be Safe” order from 12:01 a.m. April 3 through 11:59 p.m. April 30.
Before long, the 175th Committee’s calendar of events had been wiped clean through Labor Day.
German-American Society member Helgard Suhr-Hollis’ 2020 planner had been full of activities tied to the celebration.
“I had on some days three or four items planned and now nothing. It is unbelievable,” she said. “Our German dance group had three performances scheduled and all were canceled.”
“I was very disappointed that we were not able to have our 175th celebration when we had planned,” said Anne Miller, the committee’s chairperson. “However, the safety of our community was of utmost importance to our committee.”
This isn’t the first time New Braunfels has had to reschedule major events, nor is it the first time the city’s people have faced a pandemic.
“History repeats itself and we can learn from it,” said Tara Kohlenberg, director of the Sophienburg Museum and Archives. “Because of where we are situated on the rivers, New Braunfels has postponed numerous large celebrations due to local rain and flooding, including Fourth of July in 1972 and 2002. The Centennial Celebration of the Founding of New Braunfels was put on hold for a year due to (World War II).”
Though the Spanish Influenza Pandemic did not directly affect the city’s celebrations when it began in the spring of 1918 in Europe and Asia, Kholenberg said its effects were felt here, nonetheless.
“The second wave of the illness took off as infected soldiers returning from WWI spread the disease to the general population,” she said. “Here in New Braunfels, the City Council closed schools, churches, picture shows and large public gatherings to prevent the spread. The order took effect about Oct. 21, 1918 and lasted through Nov. 4. It was very contagious. The city did what it had to do to stay healthy because there was no vaccine for influenza at that time, just like now (with COVID-19).”
When the Centennial Celebration was postponed in 1945, New Braunfelsers were living with a number of restrictions and challenges.
“Everything was rationed,” Kohlenberg said. “Our soldiers were still fighting overseas and there were blackout orders in place. But in 1946, what a wonderful celebration they had, like a giant homecoming party for all.”
Miller and the 175th Committee hope to follow in their predecessors’ footsteps.
“Everyone can be assured that our 175th Celebration will take place on another date,” Miller said, explaining the committee will hold a Zoom online meeting on April 15. “The events that have been postponed will definitely be rescheduled.”
The 175th Committee’s next event, a river parade at Landa Lake, is slated for Labor Day weekend, and its Stein Gala is still scheduled for October.
“None of that has changed thus far,” Miller said.
Suhr-Hollis said she’s looking forward to the return of all of the wonderful events.
“In fall we all will be very busy, when events will be happening,” she said. “This will be a strange Easter. But we all will hopefully survive and once the crisis is over, we will celebrate. Can’t wait!”
Acknowledging the city’s 175th anniversary and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 are another chapter in the city’s story, Kohlenberg pointed out it’s a chance for the city to shine.
“I hope (future generations) see that the people and leadership of New Braunfels are resilient survivors, adapting and overcoming situations to make life better in the long run, just like in 1918 and 1945,” she said.
For more information on the status of events related to New Braunfels’ 175th anniversary, go to https://since1845.com/.
