The Texas Department of Transportation has delayed the start of demolishing Interstate 35’s Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road overpass exactly one week.
Officials on Monday said the overpass and connecting ramps will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. The removal will bring more headaches to frustrated area drivers, who are already seeking alternate routes to avoid the six-mile construction zone leading into Hays County.
Overnight Interstate 35 traffic will continue to be detoured off main lanes ahead of the closure and demolition of the Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road overpass. The $64 million endeavor to expand I-35 main and frontage lanes, reconfigure entry and exit ramps, and operational improvements between FM 306 and the San Marcos city limits should end by March 2023.
Will Lockett, TxDOT New Braunfels-area engineer, said at 8 p.m. Wednesday there will be double mainlane closures in both directions between the current overpass and Watson Lane, lasting until 5 a.m. Thursday.
On Thursday, Sept. 23 there will be a full closure of the northbound mainlanes over the same stretch between 9 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, there will be a full closure of the northbound lanes until 9 a.m. Saturday. No information was immediately available on the whether the schedule would be extended past Saturday morning.
For more, check the TxDOT blog at txdotsanantonio.blogspot.com or regularly or receive lane closure alerts via e-mail by subscribing at http://eepurl.com/gRtrwn.
