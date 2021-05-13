Members of the New Braunfels City Council on Monday approved $455,859 in grant awards to various arts and heritage organizations in the city.
The allocations were made available based on 2020 hotel occupancy tax collections.
An example of lower hotel occupancy in the city in the pandemic year of 2020, the amount awarded to organizations by council members was $144,141 less than the previous year.
City ordinance requires 15% of hotel occupancy tax collections annually allocated to enhance city arts and cultural organizations and programs.
The Arts Commission met on April 6 and the Heritage Commission met on April 8 to review qualified applications and make recommendations to council members on the disbursement of their funding.
The council’s action authorizes the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations for disbursement and use of funding.
Council members allocated $239,143 in funds to arts organizations as follows: Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association, Inc., $66,082; Christian Youth Theater San Antonio, $27,383; Circle Arts Theatre, $36,405; Greater New Braunfels Arts Council, $21,854; Mid-Texas Symphony Society, Inc., $31,741; New Braunfels Art League, $25,623; New Braunfels Community Chorale, $4,809; and Performing Arts Academy of New Braunfels, $25,244.
Council members allocated $216,716 in funds to heritage organizations as follows: Heritage Society of New Braunfels, $52,481; New Braunfels Conservation Society, $55,401; New Braunfels Historic Railroad & Modelers Society, Inc., $54,976; and Sophienburg Archives and Museum of History, $53,855.
