Comal County hospitals reported caring for 103 COVID-19 patients on Monday, a number not seen in local facilities since the pandemic started in March of 2020, according to county health officials.

Monday's local hospitalization count was up 15 from Friday and 12 from a week ago, with 22 of those patients in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. According to health officials, about 95% of those patients are unvaccinated.

The previous peak for local hospital usage was set last week at 95 patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.

Mark Bernard, CEO at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, told the Herald-Zeitung last week that local hospitalizations in the last few weeks have risen "at a rate that is unprecedented" and described the facility as "full."

The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 18.36%, slightly lower than Friday's rate of 18.51%. That rate was 15.83% a week ago. At the start of August, that figure was 10.65%.

State health officials reported 647 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 55 available staffed ICU beds.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, there were at least 11,552 hospitalized patients statewide with COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 2,525 patients a week ago.

State health officials on Friday reported 7,848 available staffed hospital beds, including 322 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 18.1% of total hospital beds.

County officials added 89 new cases of the virus and 106 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases on Monday to 1,326, down 18 from Friday and up 15 from a week ago.

Of the new cases, which brought the total number of cases to 14,000 since the pandemic started, 51 are confirmed and 38 are probable.

Health officials also reported the death of a New Braunfels woman in her 70s at a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 8. There have been 351 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.

Thirteen of the new cases are people under the age of 20, 16 are in their 20s, 28 are in their 30s and 40s, 22 are in their 50s and 60s and 10 are older than 70.

State officials on Friday reported 4,209 new confirmed cases and 889 new probable cases, an increase of 1,351 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.

The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus stood at 36 on Monday, unchanged from Friday. Of those hospitalized, three are between 19 and 29, one is in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, 11 in their 70s and two are older than 80.

The county's seven-day molecular rate positivity rates stood at 11.42% and the antigen rate at 13.83%.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services figures, 65.7% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55.82% are fully vaccinated as of Monday. The statewide rates stand at 65.34% and 54.39%, respectively.

The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 58.79% with one dose and 50.07% fully vaccinated.

The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.

Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.

Residents can also utilize TDEM's State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.

Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.