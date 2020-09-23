New Braunfels businessman Bob Gray established the CoWork Factory in late 2014 as a new type of venture downtown, featuring meeting rooms, private offices and open co-working space.
Members ranged from non-profits to music management to engineering specialties to local and international marketing.
The venture was profitable until April, but with people now working at home and limiting contact with others, the business could not escape the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gray is closing the business this month.
“We started this business as a place for people to work, meet and collaborate,” Gray said. “It is a great business with strong growth, but with COVID-19, people are staying home, away from strangers, definitely not meeting in person or hanging out indoors for eight-plus hours with others.”
What was unimaginable as a work environment just a few months ago is now a normal part of conducting business, he said.
“Zoom video meetings, doorbells interrupting your call, dogs barking, kids screaming, are not only accepted today but expected,” he said. “Not perfect, but acceptable when not only your boss but your customers and clients are all, mostly, working from home as well.”
Coworking is a concept that’s been adopted across the country.
One of the largest cowork companies, Regus, has more than 3,000 locations worldwide.
But Gray said he came to the realization the concept doesn’t work in the current environment.
Closing down after a successful run was a difficult decision to make, he said.
“I kept thinking we would get out of this, but the genie — the virus — got out the bottle again in June and July,” he said. “I kept thinking that this virus will go away and we would be able to put out the fire, but it didn’t happen and still hasn’t happened. It was a tough decision, but there was no certainty for me on when this would be over. I can only lose so much money and be so patient.”
Emerson Kokol has been renting a space at the CoWork Factory. He said he was looking for a place to work to get out of the house and be downtown.
“I was looking around in San Antonio, Austin, and I didn’t want to make the drive,” Kokol said. “Then I happened upon here and thought that would work. As much as I would downplay the whole getting out of the house thing, for me, it’s a big thing, because otherwise, you feel trapped, you feel cooped up. It gets me downtown. On my lunch break, I’ll walk around, and I’ll check things out. It kind of gives you that window into what New Braunfels has.”
Kokol said he was disappointed to hear the business was closing its doors.
“It totally sucks because I have to find something — I can’t stay at home,” he said. “I know this about myself — if I stay at home, I will go crazy. So yeah, it’s a total bummer that it’s closing, but unfortunately, COVID has made a lot no longer viable. At least for the time being, it’s not until we figure out what the new normal is going to be.”
Bob’s wife, Chandler, who has assisted with running the business, said they love being part of the downtown community and will miss it.
“During our years there, we just enjoyed all of the connections that we saw being made, the collaborations that evolved by being together and the friendships that were developed,” Chandler Gray said. “One of the most fun things that I was always in awe of is the serendipity of what happens when you share your time and space together. It was magical — that’s when the collaborations in the connections developed. We’ve had to accept the fact that co-working as we all know it is not a safe thing during a global pandemic.”
Bob Gray expressed hope that he would reopen the business at some point.
But he doesn’t know when or if that will happen.
“I love the business model,” he said. “I hope to do it again, but I’ve got to be patient, and I’ve really got to see when that is and where. We’d most definitely like to do it again — the sooner, the better — but that all depends on the nature of this virus and the vaccine and people’s response to it.”
Although he has closed down, Bob Gray also expressed hope that people will continue to patronize small businesses.
“I feel and sympathize with the restaurants, bars, musicians and numerous other small businesses in town,” he said. “We all need to support these businesses as best we can if we want them to survive this mess.”
