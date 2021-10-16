With mud and debris cleared from overnight storms two days ago, the city of New Braunfels reopened recreational traffic on the Comal River on Saturday.
City officials reopened the Guadalupe River late Friday afternoon. Both venues within city limits closed Thursday morning after several inches of rain swelled both rivers, sending water and debris over their banks and into adjacent parks.
Water flow discharges early Thursday measured 3,680 cubic feet per second on the Comal River and 5,740 cfs on the Guadalupe. Flows on both measured just over 300 cfs on the Comal and near 400 cfs at its Guadalupe confluence Saturday afternoon.
“Debris has been cleaned up by city staff and the clarity of the water on the Comal River is returning to normal,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “However, river-goers should still be cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface. “And, as always, NBPD encourages the use of life vests while participating in any water-related activity.”
It was the fourth closure for the Comal this season and the first for the Guadalupe. It was also the first time both were closed at the same time this year.
There’s not much of a chance of either flooding any time soon, as Saturday dawned to mostly sunny skies that should prevail through Monday. The National Weather Service forecast called for highs in the mid-70s and lows nearing 50 through Monday. There’s no rain forecast the rest of the week, as daily highs rebound into the mid-80s under clear conditions Tuesday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.