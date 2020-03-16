Both New Braunfels hospitals have plans in place to manage a possible influx of patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as other communicable diseases.
First, officials at Resolute Health Hospital, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels and the Comal County Health Department agree that those concerned about a COVID-19 infection — fever and cough or shortness of breath are reported symptoms — should contact their primary care doctor before going to a clinic or hospital.
They will decide whether the patient meets the current symptom and travel criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to the Comal County Health Department, only patients who meet testing criteria will be tested by Texas and CDC labs. A physician can help determine if the patient has a more common respiratory illness like the flu or a cold.
Patti Tanner, spokeswoman at Resolute Health Hospital, said as with any communicable disease, patients that present to any area of the hospital are questioned about their current health detailing any symptoms and all of their recent travel.
“We evaluate relevant symptom criteria and implement contact airborne isolation, if required, without delay,” Tanner said. “Our clinical teams are in constant review of infection prevention processes and update patient screenings as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Kevin Dolliole, spokesman with CHRISTUS Health, said isolating the patient is also part of their facility’s emergency preparedness plan.
“We are fortunate to be part of a local health care community committed to responding to the needs of these patients in the safest manner necessary,” Dolliole said. “In the event that possible coronavirus patients need hospitalization after screening, we have identified a portion of our facility as the best place to allow us to isolate and safely care for any potential patients without risk of transmission to other parts of the facility.”
Tanner added that Resolute is changing visitor guidelines to further limit the opportunity for spread of the disease. Visiting hours are reduced to between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and only two visitors at a time are allowed per patient except in the event of end of life issues.
“We are restricting entry to the hospital and all visitors are screened for respiratory symptoms and travel history before they are allowed entry,” she said. “All visitors are screened for temperature and are not allowed in the building with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. Children under 12 are not allowed to visit patients with the exception of visitation to our Women’s Services Unit and/or in the event of end of life issues.”
In addition, Tanner said, a patient that is a Person Under Investigation for COVID-19 or has a confirmed case of COVID-19 cannot accept visitors.
“We have created additional hand sanitization stations in order to ensure that everyone who enters the facility sanitizes their hands,” she said. “Our environmental services staff has increased the number of times they clean high traffic and public areas. We have postponed our community seminars and other events to avoid large gatherings.”
Testing is not conducted at Resolute Health Hospital, Tanner said.
“If a patient presents at Resolute and meets CDC criteria, we work with our local health department and if appropriate, gather a sample for testing and provide it to a CDC appointed laboratory. We follow CDC guidelines for identification and treatment of patients with suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.”
According to the Comal County Health Department, testing cannot be conducted as the facility does not have a laboratory on site, but testing is conducted at designated Laboratory Response Network labs, which include includes state and local public health, veterinary, military and international labs.
Dolliole is also reminding people that it’s still flu season.
“We continue to encourage all our patients and the community to practice good respiratory hygiene habits, like washing hands frequently and covering mouths while coughing especially during times like this where catching the flu is a far greater risk, “ he said.
The state has received a share of personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile.
DSHS officials said they are distributing the medical supplies to hospitals and health care providers across the state through the state’s Hospital Preparedness Program.
The supplies will support Texas’ health care workers as they work to respond to and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is tracking 58 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.
Ten cases are in Harris County, nine in Fort Bend County, eight in Dallas County, six in Collin County, four in Smith County, three each in Bexar, Montgomery, Hays and Tarrant counties, two each in Brazoria and Travis counties and one each in Bell, El Paso, Galveston, Gregg, Lavaca and Matagorda counties.
