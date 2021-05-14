Comal County’s active case COVID-19 case count declined Friday as the county added 23 recoveries and 15 new cases.
They county is now one recovery away from having 10,000 patients recover from COVID.
Of the new cases, 12 are confirmed and three are probable.
The new additions to the county’s data means the county has 322 active cases with eight of the patients now hospitalized.
Local hospitals reported caring for 14 COVID patients on Friday with five in intensive carea and two on ventilators. The regional hospital use for COVID patients remained low with 3.45% of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties being used for COVID patients.
Both of Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates were below 5% on Friday with the slower molecular test at 4.80% and the quicker antigen test at 4.92%
The county’s last mass vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 with a final second dose clinic scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Both clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Braunfels Convention Center at 375 S. Castell.
Those interested in signing up for the vaccine can go online to mycomalcounty.com.
The county will continue to offer vaccinations, but they will be administered by appointment at the county health office.
The supply of vaccine is no longer restricted and shots are now regularly available at doctor’s offices, grocery stores and pharmacies.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 52.01% of eligible Comal County residents — those 16 and older — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.53% are fully vaccinated.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, 45.33% of eligible residents have had at least one shot, while 36.45% are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 51.95% of those eligible have received at least one shot, while 40.69% are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.