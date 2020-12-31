The hospitalization rate that is driving tighter state restrictions in Comal and surrounding counties continued to run high on Thursday with 17.46% of the region's hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients.
The region, called Trauma Service Area P by the state, is a 22-county area that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties and includes San Antonio while extending to the Mexico border.
Once a region's COVID hospitalizations rises above 15% for seven consecutive days, it must close bars and reduce capacity at most businesses from 75% to 50%, per executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in October. Those new restrictions went into place on Monday and won't be lifted until the region has another seven consecutive days with COVID hospitalizations below that 15% mark.
Comal County's hospitals continue to report patient numbers that rival the deadly summer when local facilities converted beds to increase their ICU capacity. On Thursday they reported caring for 82 COVID-19 patients with 21 of those in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.
Both CHRISTUS Santa Rosa - New Braunfels and Resolute Health Hospital said this week that they stand ready to treat all patients they receive.
Local hospitals are caring for patients both in and outside of the area and health officials have said that some local patients might be hospitalized elsewhere. Comal County health officials said that 53 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
New cases
Comal added 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 11 confirmed and the remaining 60 probable. The county also added 69 additional recoveries from the virus. Since the pandemic's start there have been 6,248 cases of COVID-19 with 5,409 of those patients having recovered. The county now has 681 active cases. It has recorded 158 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally in March, with a dozen of those deaths added to data this week.
Of the newest cases, 61 are from the New Braunfels area, one is north of Canyon Lake, four are south of Canyon Lake, and the remaining five are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area.
The bulk of the newest cases are also in the age range that is most susceptible to the worst outcomes with COVID-19, including hospitalizations and deaths. Thirty-two of them are 70 or older, 17 are in their 50s and 60s, 15 are in their 30s and 40s, four are in their 20s, three are under 20.
As of Thursday morning, the county's office of public health has received reports of 43,019 tests conducted with 3,899 confirmed, 2,340 probable and nine suspect cases. The county's seven-day positivity rate for the more accurate molecular tests was 21.16% with the quicker antigen test positivity rate coming it at 19.24%.
Testing and vaccination
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment. There is no testing this Friday because of the holiday.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Health.htm for information on vaccination criteria and locations. The vaccine is now being distributed to frontline health care workers and select others, but it is not yet available to the general public.
