A stalled vehicle led to the arrest of a San Antonio woman on drug charges Friday evening, police said.
David Ferguson, city and New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police were called to the 3200 block of Interstate 35 South at 8:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a stalled vehicle.
“An officer arrived to find a male and female standing outside of the vehicle,” Ferguson said. “The female was searching inside the car and a wrecker was called to remove the vehicle.
“After the woman was asked for her driver’s license, she first looked into her purse and then went into her pocket. When she pulled out the license, a prescription pill bottle fell out.”
Ferguson said the bottle contained two Alprazolam pills, and that the woman first attempted to give officers a false name.
“She was identified and it was determined she had three different parole violation warrants,” Ferguson said, adding officers also suspected her of driving while intoxicated.
“They conducted a DWI investigation and at that point she was arrested on the warrants and suspicion of DWI,” Ferguson said, adding a search of the vehicle led to discoveries of open alcohol containers and an assortment of controlled substances inside the vehicle’s front console.
All told, Ferguson said searches of the vehicle and the woman’s purse turned up 28 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, five grams of cocaine and “numerous small plastic baggies and a scale.”
Alexandria Daniell Hughes, 28, of San Antonio, was taken to Comal County Jail. She was charged with three counts of manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams each for the meth, cocaine and heroin, Ferguson said.
Hughes was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, under 28 grams; failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false or fictitious information; and driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Ferguson said the man accompanying Hughes, a 28-year-old man from San Antonio, was not charged and released. On Monday, Hughes remained in the county lockup under bonds totaling $69,000, and no bond for parole violation warrants issued by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.