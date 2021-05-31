Recovery crews scoured Canyon Lake again on Monday, but came up empty in the search for the 22-year-old Houston man who disappeared while swimming Saturday morning.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens plan to expand the search for Joel Jijo, 22, of Houston, Tuesday morning. There have been no additional details on exactly why or how Jijo submerged, though authorities said he was not wearing a lifejacket when last seen in the water between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.
TPWD Game Warden Samuel Padgett said Sunday night the search area, on the south end of the lake, was at least 4 square miles and possibly up to 10 square miles. Jijo is believed to have disappeared in waters up to 40 feet deep.
The depth and width of the area is why responders have waited for the body to resurface, though the body’s location definitely could have shifted from the original area.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said units from his department, New Braunfels Fire Department divers, and other responders could join the search with it resumes Tuesday morning.
It’s the first sustained recovery effort at Canyon Lake since the body of Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, was recovered on July 9, 2020, five days after he submerged while swimming with friends near Party Cove, adjacent to Boat Ramp No. 7 on the west end of the lake.
TPWD is in charge of boat accident and water fatality reports on the incident, which is also being probed by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division.
If confirmed, Jijo’s would be the third drowning at the lake in 2½ months.
Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died April 26 after he submerged near Boat Ramp 11 across from Rebecca Creek Park. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 trying to save children who were stranded in the lake after high winds drifted the family’s pontoon boat away from the Canyon Park shoreline. Both deaths were ruled as accidental.
