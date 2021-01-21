New Braunfels police and fire units are working a vehicle fire on Interstate 35 north of the city that continues to northbound traffic.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reopened one northbound lane of the venue at 5 p.m. but expects delays to continue at least for the next few hours.
Sgt. Orlando “Gus” Moreno, DPS public information officer, confirmed the cab of the tractor-trailer caught fire at mile marker 195, at approximately 2:30 p.m.
“The cause of the fire is not yet known,” he said around 5 p.m. “The access road and one northbound lane of I-35 are currently open. Progress is being made, but expect delays.”
Moreno confirmed there were no injuries.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, and Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said northbound lanes completely closed near the Texas Ski Ranch.
“New Braunfels Fire Department made the location for an 18-wheeler that was on fire,” Smith said at 3 p.m. “There does not appear to be any injuries; the closure is expected to last another two hours and DPS is investigating.
“The driver got out and appears to be fine,” Smith added.
Ferguson said Texas Department of Transportation officials might have to inspect several areas for safety before it gives the all clear to reopen the venue.
“We are assisting because of how much it’s affecting traffic,” Ferguson said. “Right now we’ve got I-35 shut down at FM 306, with all traffic being diverted onto the frontage road.”
