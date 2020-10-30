It’s strange that Tuesday’s general election — the first presidential contest during a worldwide pandemic — has already shattered records for voter turnout across the United States.
An estimated 100 million ballots had been cast nationally, including more than 9 million in Texas and nearly 80,000 from Comal County that broke 2016 records for total turnout.
Unofficial totals from the county elections office after early voting ended at 7 p.m. Friday indicate 78,464 of 116,019 registered voters — including 70,481 in person and 7,983 through the mail for a 67.63% turnout. Guadalupe County tallied 58,234 in-person votes and mailed 6,752 for a 64,986 total and 58.11% turnout.
“I’ve said it before and will again, the turnout has been wonderful,” Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said. “But as we know, Comal County registered voters get out and vote, and they really have proven that in this election.”
Through Thursday, Collin County, north of Dallas, scored 65.34% of 648,670 registered voters, followed by Williamson County, north of Austin (64.95% of 376,672); Fort Bend County, west of Houston (63.49% of 482,368); and Denton County in north Texas (63.43% of 565,089).
In 2016, 8,969,226 Texans cast ballots for a 59.4% turnout, but the state has since added 1.8 million voters and now totals almost 17 million for the 2020 election.
When all Election Day votes and mail-in ballots are counted, the state will have surpassed 60% turnout for the first time since the early 1990s, when Democrats last held statewide offices.
Texas hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since 1976, and polls place Democratic Sen. Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in a dead heat in this election. Tuesday’s final votes could shift the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives into Democratic hands for the first time in two decades.
Statewide turnout was also bolstered by the extra six days of early voting Gov. Greg Abbott ordered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elimination of straight-ticket voting, and ballots that featured elections postponed by the coronavirus last May.
During 17 days of early voting the county surpassed its 2016 record total 63,136 votes, and Election Day participation could well top that year’s 68.34% turnout. With just under 30% of voters left, elections officials won’t be taking it easy next week.
“The biggest thing is that we hope everyone that wants to vote has an opportunity to do so, and that everything runs smoothly — no glitches that would slow down that process or slow our ability to get Comal County results posted as quickly as we can,” Judge Sherman Krause said.
Elections officials will deliver 150 Verity voting machines to 24 countywide voting centers Monday morning, and begin scanning the thousands of mailed ballots, which can’t officially be counted until the next day.
“We can’t do any (vote) tabulations until Tuesday but we’ll begin scanning those ballots on Monday,” Jaqua said.
On the ballot
Comal and Guadalupe county voters selected most local representatives during the March 3 party primaries and July 14 runoffs. In addition to the presidential race, the two biggest statewide races are Democrat MJ Hegar against three-term GOP U.S. Sen. John Cornyn; Democrat Chrysta Castañeda against Republican Jim Wright for railroad commissioner.
In Comal County, Democrat Wendy Davis is challenging District 21 U.S. Rep. Chip Roy; Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston faces Democrat Lindsay Poisel and Libertarian Ivan Foster; Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb faces Democrat Colette Nies; and District 73 Texas House Rep. Kyle Biedermann faces Democrat Stephanie Phillips.
In Guadalupe County, Republican Monica De La Cruz Hernandez is challenging District 15 incumbent U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez; Texas District 21 Sen. Judith Zaffirini faces GOP challenger Frank Pomeroy; and incumbent Texas House District 44 Rep. John Kuempel is challenged by Democrat Robert Bohmfalk.
Voters will select trustees in the New Braunfels Independent School District and Bulverde Rural Library District and ratify the creation and rules for the Lake Dunlap Water Control Improvement District, and decide issues and candidates in Lone Oak Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, Schertz, Selma, New Berlin, Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney; Green Valley Special Utility District, Trinity-Glen Rose Conservation District, and Navarro, Marion, Nixon-Smiley and San Marcos school districts.
Planning for worst
The presidential election could be decided early on Tuesday or linger for days, like in 2000. Already, discourse aired over social media has led county officials to expect the best but prepare for political disagreements reaching the next level.
“We’re making contingency plans for what-ifs — just preparing should anything happen,” said Sheriff Mark Reynolds, who is adding CCSO patrols and issuing additional protective gear to deputies.
“We’re not expecting anything or heard word of it,” he said. “But it’s always better to be prepared than not ready should it happen,”
Krause said the same.
“We always do that when there’s a possibility of something happening — whether it’s disagreements over election results or whatever it might be.”
Election preparations
Comal County’s Goodwin Annex (14,406 votes through Thursday), main Elections Office (13,773) and Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde (10,773) led the county’s seven sites for early voting.
Jaqua said she expects Goodwin and Mammen will again be top locations on Tuesday, along with Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake. But she thinks Columbus Hall, across from the Wurstfest grounds, will be the top Election Day site.
“It has a huge parking lot, and there’s room for the voting machines to be placed far apart,” she said.
Jaqua said all who might be in lines when polls close at 7 p.m. will get their chance to vote. She also anticipates long lines for curbside services — for physically challenged voters only — at all locations.
The 150 poll workers will be enforcing curbside voting rules and COVID-19 social distancing between individuals and voting machines. Locations will feature Plexiglas screens at check-in and locations requiring face-to-face contact and all voting machines and equipment sanitized after each use.
Jaqua and County Clerk Bobbie Koepp reminded voters that Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order 29 exempts mandatory face coverings for active voters, poll workers assisting voters, and elections judges actively administering elections.
State law requires all voters to present approved photo IDs at polling sites.
“We urge the voters to vote and remember to bring identification,” Koepp said. “If they don’t have their ID we ask them to go get it, but we haven’t turned away anyone — except those who are registered in other counties.”
Those without government-issued IDs can cast ballots with another form of identification, such as utility bills, and sign affidavits at polling locations. Lists of IDs are available at the Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov, www.votecomal.com or www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
