A New Braunfels man drove his SUV into the rear end of a golf cart early Sunday, sending both in the cart to a San Antonio hospital and him to Comal County Jail, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers were called to the 900 block of South Seguin Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
“Officers were called to that area for a report of an accident involving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander and a red golf cart at the intersection of South Seguin and Groos Street,” Ferguson said. “Both vehicles had significant damage.”
Ferguson said the NBPD Traffic Unit spent several hours investigating the scene, which indicated the Outlander struck the golf cart from behind.
“There were two people in the golf cart at the time of the crash,” Ferguson said. “Both suffered serious injuries and were taken by ground EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
“The driver of the Mitsubishi exhibited signs of intoxication,” he added. “Standard field sobriety tests were conducted, determined he was intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest.”
Steven Andrew Ortiz, 35, of New Braunfels, was charged with one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Ferguson said.
Conditions were unavailable Thursday for the golf cart driver, a 40-year old male from New Braunfels, and his passenger, a 32-year-old Huntsville man.
Ferguson said other charges may be pending on Ortiz, who was released from the county lockup later Sunday after posting $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.