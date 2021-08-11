Members of the New Braunfels Planning Commission approved recommendations for a zoning change request and two special use permit requests during its meeting last week.
Commissioners recommended a zoning change from “SND-1” Special Neighborhood District to “C- 2A” Central Business District on a 7,406 square foot property at 157 S. Guenther Ave.
The applicant, Seals Family Properties, LLC, intends to combine the subject property with the 1.36-acre tract of land that surrounds it, already zoned Central Business District, to facilitate its redevelopment into a vertical mixed-use project.
The property’s current SND-1 zoning district is intended for the development of detached single-family residences on minimum 6,600 square foot lots.
The proposed C-2A district is intended to be utilized within the downtown core and allows for commercial, multifamily and mixed-use development.
The commission recommended a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short term rental of a residential structure and garage apartment at 556 N. Union Ave.
Members also recommended, in a 7-1 vote, a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit that would allow construction of a duplex on a lot less than 8,000 square feet in area at 2662 Second St.
The property is 50 feet wide by 130 feet deep and 6,500 square feet in area. Because it was platted prior to 1967 when the standards were adopted, the ordinance allows the construction of a new single-family home but not a duplex.
Habitat for Humanity purchased the vacant lot in 2019.
In other action, commissioners approved a replat for the Maldonado Subdivision to establish two residential duplex lots and denied a waiver request to allow the block length to exceed 1,600 feet in the proposed Sunsets at Barbarosa Subdivision located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 758 and Huber Road.
New Braunfels City Council members get the final word over two readings on recommendations from the Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.