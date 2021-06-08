The Comal County Sheriff’s Office Community Resource Team is hosting three free Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) window-etching events.
Sessions are Friday and Saturday, each from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill Brown Elementary School, 20410 State Highway 46 in Bulverde, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 at Mountain Valley Elementary School, 310 Canaan Road in Canyon Lake.
A VIN is a combination of 17 numbers and letters unique for every vehicle. Each character of the standard 17-digit VIN has a particular purpose, and used to track recalls, registrations, warranty claims, insurance coverage and more.
Etching permanently labels VINs into all windows, making them unprofitable for car thieves. VIN-etched vehicles have a 65% lower theft rate than non-etched vehicles, the CCSO said, and has an 85% or better chance of recovery if stolen.
VIN etching is so effective many insurance companies offer discounts if you show them proof you have etched your VIN on at least two windows, the CCSO added.
People can stop by any time during each event; appointments will not be necessary. Etchings are completed within 10 minutes. For more, contact the CCSO Community Resource Team at 830-643-5840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.