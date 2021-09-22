Comal County’s cost of construction will go up a little more on Thursday, as commissioners will approve separate change orders for Courthouse Annex and sheriff’s office renovations.
Minor adjustments involved with the Annex total $19,426, with costs for additional CCSO renovations adding $61,997 and 24 more days to that project.
Last week, commissioners green-lighted job descriptions for new positions with the new Mental Health Court and the public health office, and allocated more than $1.1 million toward county road equipment, signage and materials for the rest of the year.
They also approved:
- A proclamation designating September 2021 as National Recovery Month in the county.
- Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Spring Branch Estates and The Point at Rancho Del Lago subdivisions.
- Acceptance of surety from developers for construction of roads and other improvements within a portion of the Morningside Trails subdivision.
- Final plat approval and agreement for construction of roads and drainage improvements, a variance from the stub-out requirement, and acceptance of associated surety from developers of the Old 32 Ranch subdivision.
- A resolution declaring a property in the 29000 block of Bulverde Lane in violation of the county’s Flood Damage Prevention Order.
- A State Case Registry Cooperative agreement between the county and Texas Attorney General’s office.
This Thursday, Commissioners will honor Braunfels Foundation Trust’s 2021 Living Legends Ramiro “Ray” Martinez, Atanacio Campos and Jim Streety with proclamations, with another setting the county observance of 2021 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
After receiving the COVID-19 update, entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
- An amended agreement that combines lots in a portion of the Cypress Springs on the Guadalupe subdivision; an amended plat that combines lots in a portion of the Ramble Ridge subdivision.
- Extending an agreement between the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
- Renewing county participation in the Texas Association of Counties’ Risk Management Pool Liability and Pool Workers’ Compensation programs, both effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- Line-item budget transfers for equipment and/or expenses incurred by the Precinct 3 constable’s office for the rest of 2021; commissioner’s court agenda management computer software; a n network testing cable kit for the information technology department; and county jail overtime, psychiatry services and lease of a copier for the remainder of 2021.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
