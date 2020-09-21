Judge Sherman Krause on Friday said he was happy to see dropping numbers of Comal County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but cautioned residents against letting their guard down against the coronavirus.
After Gov. Greg Abbott announced new steps to reopen state businesses closed or restricted for months by the virus, social media rumors Thursday afternoon insinuated county residents no longer had to follow Abbott’s statewide mask order, which remains in effect.
“I don’t know where the rumors came from — we saw a few of those posts, too,” Krause said. “We haven’t had any orders. (The county’s) last order expired July 15. We’re just complying with the governor’s orders, guidelines issued by
the Texas Department of State Health Services, and CDC recommendations.
“The governor did relax some of his restrictions and we’ll certainly change what we’re doing that falls under that,” Krause said. “The county hasn’t relaxed anything and the governor did not remove his mask mandate and that is still in place.”
Krause said the county will advise residents and business owners of Abbott’s new revisions, which raised capacity from 50% to 75% on Monday. Bars will remain closed.
“We’re pleased to see the numbers trending downward, but COVID-19 is still out there,” Krause said. “For all of us, there’s still the possibility we could contract the virus and we still have to be vigilant in what we do and continue to practice safety measures.”
New IT director
County commissioners selected Lana Speiss to direct the county’s Information Technology department. After Thursday’s weekly session, they interviewed five candidates in executive session before approving Speiss, who has been interim IT director since Mike Lee was terminated in June.
“We’re real excited to have Lana in the position,” Krause said. “She’s been with the county nearly 20 years now, working her way up from the help desk to assistant director and what’s now the director of our Information Technology department.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• An amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Canyon Lake Shores subdivision; Jimmy’s Way as the new street name for a private road south of the intersection of Turkey Canyon Drive and Cypress Gardens Blvd.
• Acceptance of roads in a portion of the Lazy G Ranch Extension into the county road system and release of developers’ associated surety; an order abandoning a public road (Clay Ridge) which becomes a private road (Creekside Drive) and road maintenance ceded to residents in the Lakewood Hills on Canyon Lake subdivision.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for August; renewing a retired employees program with the Texas Association of Counties’ Health and Employee Benefits Pool.
• An IT services agreement with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service; postponed a decision on IT services with the Comal County Law Library.
• Revised county agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice’s United States Marshal’s Office; a resolution authorizing 2021 county participation in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Texans Feeding Texans Home Delivered Meal Grant Program.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm
