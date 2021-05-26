Santikos Entertainment has inked an agreement to take over the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location at New Braunfels MarketPlace.
Officials with the San Antonio-based theater chain made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook about the potential opening.
“New Braunfels, you’re going to have a Santikos coming your way,” said Tim Handren, Santikos’ CEO, in the Facebook announcement. “We’ll do some upgrades over there. It won’t quite be as dark as it was ... but we’ll lighten it up a little bit and put in some new recliner seats that Santikos is known for. We’re going to spiff up that bar a little bit. We’re excited to come to New Braunfels.”
The New Braunfels location would be the tenth theater in the Santikos family.
“It is gratifying to see a major player in this industry have the confidence in the New Braunfels market to make this move,” said Michael Meek, interim president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “Our citizens loved going to the movies at the MarketPlace, and soon they will be able to do so again.”
Patrick Wiggins, president of Wiggins Commercial, which handles leasing at New Braunfels Marketplace, said Santikos represents “a step-up in quality of operation.”
“Them being the biggest and best in San Antonio, we’re happy to have them here in New Braunfels,” Wiggins said. “Just in general, anything in MarketPlace we like to have the best of. They do a lot of help with funding nonprofits in the San Antonio community, so we’re excited to have that also coming to New Braunfels, but also to MarketPlace.”
Wiggins said he expected the theater to open in 60 to 90 days to allow time for upgrades to take place.
“It’s going to have new air conditioning,” he said. “I think that will have a big impact on the air quality there in general. I know at some point in their schedule, they’re going to have new seats as well. This being a first-class operation, we have no worries that it’s going to be the cleanest and nicest in town.”
Potential employees interested in working at the New Braunfels location or other Santikos theaters are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus. For more information, visit www.santikos.com/hiring/.
The former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March of this year, company officials announced that the theater’s temporary closure would now become permanent, citing the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
That announcement came as the Austin-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into a purchase agreement with new partners.
Santikos Entertainment has a history that goes back more than 100 years.
Louis Santikos had left his home in Athens, Greece, for central Texas by the age of 19.
In the moments between stocking shelves and bagging canned goods at a grocery store, Louis Santikos noticed lines of people waiting outside the Rex Theatre across the street.
Realizing the potential, he worked to save whatever he could, and in 1911, Louis Santikos purchased that same theater.
The founder’s son, John L. Santikos, would later expand the business to more than a dozen locations.
Upon his death in 2014, John Santikos gifted the bulk of his estate to the San Antonio Area Foundation, which benefits people in need and organizations in the areas of education, arts and culture and medical research.
Profits from purchases made at a Santikos location go directly to fund area nonprofits.
The company boasts more than 1,500 employees.
