New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD are canceling school Tuesday due to sweeping snowstorms across Texas.
NBISD will count the day as a “student holiday,” according to a press release.
Comal ISD will use one of its “bad-weather-makeup-days” for attendance, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
“The maintenance team will assess the school facilities tomorrow when they can return to the buildings,” the NBISD press release stated. “At that point in time, the NBISD Administration will make any further determinations if school can be held the following day or not.”
The winter weather has led to energy blackouts across the state.
Comal ISD said it will also be in contact with TEA for possible waivers related to additional weather-related closures.
“Over the next 24 hours, we will be evaluating the condition of our buildings with regards to power, heat and water,” Comal ISD officials stated. “We will also monitor the forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning for any further impacts on school operations. We will let you know Tuesday whether we will extend the closure into Wednesday.”
