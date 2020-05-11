Comal County Cares has assisted 235 local individuals and families in six weeks amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation, which organized the effort along with other foundations and nonprofit organizations.
Located at the McKenna Events Center in New Braunfels, Comal County Cares serves as a consortium of local nonprofits that centralizes support and helps families navigate community resources during a time of crisis.
"We want them to know that they can reach out to someone in their community versus sitting at home in crisis feeling isolated and alone," Jewell said. "We're paying rent and mortgage assistance directly to landlords and banks."
Nonprofits participating in the effort include the Comal County Habitat for Humanity, Family Life Center, Salvation Army, New Braunfels Food Bank, CRRC of Canyon Lake and the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center.
The organizations provide mental health professionals, financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments, financial aid for utility bills, direct food assistance, assistance acquiring P-SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and spiritual support.
New Braunfels Utilities has also helped people with utility bills as part of the effort, Jewell said.
Comal County Cares has referred about 50 people to mental health resources.
"It's been the power of nonprofit collaboration and building upon trusted relationships,” she said. "It's been a great operation, and we've been able to help a lot of people in the community."
Financial support is based on each family's individual needs and COVID-19 related job loss, reduced income and availability of federal or state relief assistance.
In March, the McKenna Foundation provided $50,000 in seed funding creating the Comal Emergency Relief Fund to give crisis financial support and other assistance to New Braunfels and Comal County families affected by COVID-19.
Local philanthropists and donors have also committed finances to the Comal Emergency Relief Fund, which is maintained by the New Braunfels Community Foundation.
The organization continues to seek funding to continue the program, Jewell said.
"We can continue with crisis assistance as long as we keep receiving donations from the community," she said. "We've had donations from families ranging from $25 up to $10,000. We're looking for broad-based support from people in the community. The more support we get, the longer we can help. People are not going to reconnect with jobs as quickly as they lost them."
Jewell said she anticipates that the need to continue assisting local families will likely continue for months.
Donors can make tax-deductible donations online at www.nbcommunityfoundation.org or by calling Brit King 830-606-9536.
Donors can also write a check and send it to Comal County Cares, 801 W. San Antonio, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
For those needing assistance, information regarding services, eligibility, how to access an appointment and necessary documentation, is available at www.comalcountycares.com.
Phone assistance with information or eligibility is available by calling 830-606-9512.
