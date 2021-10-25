A Nashville-based real estate developer is setting its sights on residential development opportunities in the Texas Hill Country, including Comal County, through its homebuilding group, SLC Homes.
As part of an expansion effort into the Hill Country, Southern Land Company tapped Texas builder Dan Hutts to lead the SLC Homes Hill Country Division as president.
Early in his real estate career, Hutts was the owner of Emerson Residential in Dallas, where he helped to build a multi-million-dollar luxury custom home building operation in neighborhoods such as Highland and University Parks.
Most recently, he was the owner of Austin-based Oak Valley Custom Homes, focusing on high-end custom homes.
“We were attracted to SLC Homes because of their commitment to quality over quantity,” Hutts said. “Collectively, we believe that solid planning principles and attention to detail are invaluable when you are targeting the higher-end home market. By joining SLC Homes, we have significantly expanded our local resources and are confident that we will be offering something distinct and value-driven that appeals to today’s discerning homebuyers.”
Wes Marmaduke will serve as director of construction of the company’s Hill Country region. Marmaduke has served in numerous home building and construction industry positions, including time working alongside Hutts at Emerson.
In addition, Jackson Hutts, a recent graduate of Lipscomb University in Nashville with a business management degree with an emphasis on supply chain management, will round out the leadership team serving as project manager of field operations. Plans also call for SLC Homes to expand into Travis, Hays and Burnet counties.
“This is one of the most exciting housing markets in the country and we look forward to expanding our brand and delivering unique designs and quality craftsmanship to future Hill Country homebuyers,” said Brian Sewell, SLC president and chief operating officer.
