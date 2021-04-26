Comal County health officials reported an additional COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the number of virus fatalities to 317 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
Officials confirmed the death of a Canyon Lake man in his 30s who died on April 23 at a Houston hospital.
While county health officials don’t confirm the identities of the deaths, the data aligns with that of Seguin firefighter Roger Dean, a Canyon Lake resident who died last week at the age of 31.
On Monday the city of Seguin released service information for Dean which will include a viewing and visitation open to the public from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin.
A memorial service honoring Dean will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center, in Seguin. The service is open to the public and masks will be required.
The county's number of active cases rose by two from the previous day to 221, with officials reporting 25 new cases and 22 recoveries. Twelve of the new cases were confirmed and 13 were probable.
Of the active cases, nine of those patients were hospitalized on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized locally fell by six from Friday's report to 18 COVID-19 patients, with five in intensive care and three on ventilators. Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized here.
The percentage of COVID hospital bed use across the 22-county region fell slightly from 4.25% on Friday to 4.04% on Monday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 was 2.71% on the more widely available antigen test and 2.96% on the slower molecular test.
The county's vaccine standby list remains open to everyone 18 and older, regardless of occupation or health status. People can register online at www.co.comal.tx.us. Those who do not have computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575, but phone resources are limited.
Teens who are 16 and 17 can also be vaccinated, but that requires the Pfizer shot, which the Comal County clinics aren't administering.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
Officials said people can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
According to DSHS data, 60,007 have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Comal County, with 41,223 people, about 32.9% of the county's 16 years or older population, fully vaccinated.
In Guadalupe County, 53,380 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 38,060 people, about 29.2% of the population 16 years or older, are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.