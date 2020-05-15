An H-E-B employee in New Braunfels has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain.
The employee worked at the South Walnut location and was last seen in the store on May 5 in a non-customer facing role, according to a statement on its website.
H-E-B officials did not divulge any further information about the individual, citing privacy concerns.
Store management notified employees, and the location has also been cleaned and sanitized multiple times.
The statement went on to say that the store will continue to enforce proper social distancing practices.
"While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the statement read.
H-E-B has implemented several measures during the virus outbreak, including creating a COVID Action Manager position trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are followed. The grocery chain has also installed plexiglass partitions at all check stands, metered entry into stores, adopted crowd control guidelines to manage customer traffic and placed floor decals to help identify proper social distance.
"Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average,” a statement to the Herald-Zeitung said. "We must all work to slow the spread."
Customers can visit their store’s website to see when an affected employee last worked in their store.
Early last month, H-E-B began providing employees with masks and gloves and mandating their use while at work.
Comal County officials said there have been two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as well as one new recovery. The new cases announced Friday pushes the county's total to 70, with both patients — one in their 40s and one in their 70s — from the north side of Canyon Lake. Both are self-isolating at home.
The new recovery has Comal County's recovered toll at 56. The county has eight active cases, one which remains hospitalized. Six others have died as a result of the outbreak.
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 1,057 tests conducted with 70 positives, 916 negatives and 71 still pending. Of the 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 26 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 12 from the Bulverde area, 11 from north of Canyon Lake, seven from eastern Comal County, three from south of Canyon Lake, three from Garden Ridge, three from the Spring Branch area, two from Fair Oaks Ranch, two from southwest Comal County, one from central Comal County.
COVID-19 information
Information about COVID-19 and a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing are available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county's dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
