New Braunfels and surrounding cities will participate in a veterans parade including a “missing man” flight formation to honor the fallen.
On Nov. 6, military associations will parade through Main Plaza starting at 8:30 a.m.
Weather permitting, the Falcon Flight Formation Team based out of Georgetown will do a flyover as well, potentially right after another flyover.
“This was right in our wheelhouse to do something like this,” Falcon Flight Formation Team member Robert Schroer said.
The team will do a “missing man formation” where about four planes will line up in formation. Then one pulls off into the sky as the others stay in line.
“We are holding a place for our veterans or our companions that are no longer with us but in memory,” Schroer said. “It’s symbolizing we remember, we remember you and we’re holding a place for you, but also saying we’re not a complete formation. We don’t have everybody we went through things with.”
The team is volunteer-based and do flyovers honoring veterans for events such as memorials. The members are out of Georgetown or elsewhere such as Bulverde and Bernie.
“I’m thrilled to be able to participate and honor our vets like this, especially the ones who are no longer with us,” Schroer said.
Local resident Eva Lopez organizes the parade every year to honor her uncle, Sgt. Gilberto L. Sanchez, who died in combat in Korea.
One of the daughters of the “Fighting Sanchez brothers,” she has organized veterans parades before in his honor, and this year is special since New Braunfels, San Antonio and San Marcos will come together to honor veterans and POWMIAs of all branches.
The parade is free to attend and will march to Chase Bank, then to the Comal River crossing the East San Antonio bridge then heading towards Prince Solms Park.
Staging begins at 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on 386 North Castell Avenue. There will be breakfast for participants by local restaurants.
Organizations include the Alamo Eagles 101st Airborne Association, the 173rd Brigade Silver Wings Airborne Association, the Purple Heart Association and the Commemorative Air Force of San Marcos.
The Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force around 10 a.m. will fly over its T-6 plane, which is properly called the AT-6 Texan, which stands for “Advanced Training” as the AT-6 was used in World War II training for the U.S. and allies.
Participants can be veterans or active military and dress in their military attire if they wish.
Those in the parade can bring a classic or military vehicle, decorated float or motorcycle group.
Participants can also be walkers in the parade, and Lopez hopes veteran-run businesses will also join.
She is also looking for someone to take a video via drone of the parade. Participants and anyone who can do a video drone can contact her at 713-206-1055 or email at cruz1505@yahoo.com.
The Central Texas Wing organization is also accepting donations at http://www.centealtexaswing.org/donate
