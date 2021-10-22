For the first time in years, more than two or three candidates will compete for the District 73 seat in the Texas House of Representatives after Kyle Biedermann opted against a fourth term.
On Monday, Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, created speculation about his political future by hinting his next run for a public office would be “closer to home,” without specifying the new House District 19 or a run for county judge or commissioner in Gillespie County.
Former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel announced he’ll seek D73’s Republican nomination, joining a field that includes Carrie Isaac of Dripping Springs and former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green. Social worker Justin Calhoun is the lone Democrat to announce for the party nod when the party primary filing period opens Nov. 13.
Biedermann hints at D19 run
“During the most recent third called (special) session, we drew districts for all Texans, not just some,” he said. “It is impossible to make everyone happy, but we, as a legislative body, did what needed to be done, and I’m proud of the completed work for HD 73, 19 and Texas.”
Biedermann did not list personal accomplishments from his six years in the House. Instead he praised approvals of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s priorities during that span.
“Governor Abbott set the priorities we addressed, and we passed good necessary legislation that addressed each of them. Of course, we could always do more,” he said. “The property tax exemption for homesteads will increase from $25,000 to $40,000 if voters approve it at the ballot box next May.
“Though the passage of Senate Bill 1 was a meaningful victory for property tax relief, sadly, it is not enough. I am sorry that a long-term property tax solution was not addressed. Texans deserve it, and it is an attainable goal ignored by our leadership. I will continue to work towards this and other priorities that help the interests of my constituents, but for now, I’m satisfied with what we accomplished.”
After redistricting, District 73 gained half of Hays County but ceded Gillespie and Kendall counties to District 19. The “closer to home” statement meant Biedermann, 62, who owns the ACE hardware store in Fredericksburg, has his choice of seeking one of two Gillespie County seats or face D19 incumbent Rep. Terry Wilson of Marble Falls in the March 1 GOP primary.
Hays resident seeking ‘Comal seat’
Isaac is a fourth-generation Texan, daughter of an Air Force veteran, nonprofit leader, wife, and mother who has resided in Hays County for over 15 years.
On Friday she confirmed she’ll seek the D73 seat but was ready for a rematch against two-term Democratic D45 Rep. Erin Zweiner, who defeated her by 1,208 votes in the 2020 general election.
“I ran against a socialist Democrat and lost by less than 1% in the last election,” she said, adding she changed her mind when redistricting D73 opened to include Hays County.
Some of Isaac’s powerful conservative backers include international pro-life advocate Abby Johnson, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian and Texas Freedom Caucus member Rep. Briscoe Cain.
Casteel, New Braunfels mayor from 2014-20, vowed to continue much of Biedermann’s conservative agenda if he assumes the same seat his mother, Carter Casteel, held from 2003-07. Doug Miller, another former New Braunfels mayor who held the D73 seat from 2009-17, said he’s in the younger Casteel’s corner.
“I respect Carrie’s right to run but we need to have a Comal County (state) representative,” Miller said on Friday. “And I think Barron Casteel is the right person for the job.”
