New Braunfels family physician Dr. Emily Briggs is the 2021 Texas Medical Association Young at Heart Award recipient.
Doctors from the TMA’s Young Physician Section announced the award during the organization’s recent annual meeting, which was held virtually.
The Young Physician Section, a group of TMA physicians under age 40 or in their first eight years of medical practice, chose Briggs for what they said was her dedication to engaging medical students, resident physicians, fellows and young physicians in organized medicine.
Briggs, a TMA member of 17 years, said she has never been so pleasantly acknowledged for her efforts and by a wonderful group of future leaders.
“I was taken aback,” Briggs said in reaction to the award. “I’ve never been acknowledged for something like this before. I was so happy to receive it and honored to receive something like that. The medical students, residents and new physicians - I absolutely love supporting them, and I am often available if they have questions about making their way through what are quite terrible years in their lives.”
Briggs received her medical degree and a master’s of public health degree at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
She completed her residency at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio.
In practice for nearly 12 years, Briggs cares for patients at her private practice, Briggs Family Medicine in New Braunfels. She defines family medicine as taking “care of someone from the beginning of their life to the end and doing everything in between.”
Briggs said she encourages new doctors to do more with the medical degree they’ve earned.
“We can be physicians, but in addition to being a physician, that goes with it a requirement in my eyes to give back to the community and to be a member of the community, not just a physician that sees patients,” she said. “My questions to them always are: What can you do to move forward? How can I help you to move up in, in this case, the TMA or the Texas Academy of Family Physicians, trying to help support these men and women in their excitement for what medicine can do and how you can advocate for fellow physicians. Even more importantly, how you can advocate for your patients. So many times, they don’t have anybody else to advocate for them.”
She said the questions she gets asked from students, residents and fellows range widely from “how can you maintain a practice and have a family?” to “what kind of residency programs are available for certain specialties?” She said sometimes she would get a call from a doctor who says, “I’m exhausted and I am done with this.”
“Then my assistance to them is: you’ve got this,” she said. “You wouldn’t be where you are if you weren’t strong and ready to fight. So, I’m just encouraging them, helping them and just being a human for them.”
In many ways, she is passing knowledge and advice on to a new generation of doctors in the same way she received mentoring during her years as a new physician.
“As a solo physician, you have to learn things on your own to some extent,” Briggs said. “In some ways, you’re a cowboy in medicine and also in your personal life to make everything happen. But so very important, I had people to help lift me up all the way through training as well.”
Briggs is a member and past chair of TMA’s Committee on Reproductive, Women’s and Perinatal Health.
She is a 2019 graduate of TMA’s Leadership College and a member of the organization’s Select Committee on Medicaid, CHIP and the Uninsured. She also has held several offices with the Texas Academy of Family Physicians, most recently treasurer.
Dr. Samuel E. Mathis, a Galveston family physician and Young Physician Section chair, said Briggs is “a shining example of mentorship.”
“She is great at helping promote leadership opportunities for others while maintaining a solo clinical practice,” Mathis said. “Dr. Briggs stays involved in organized medicine and is always willing to answer a phone call or email if you have any questions. I value her mentorship and insight on organized medicine, patient care and the intersection of both.”
TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 55,000 physician and medical student members. The Austin-based organization has 110 component county medical societies around the state.
