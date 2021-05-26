With COVID-19 on the way out, thousands of visitors are headed to Comal County this holiday weekend to visit family, friends and water recreation venues denied by the pandemic last year.
A whole different brand of Memorial Day weekend awaits residents and visitors resuming relationships and many visiting for the first time in two years. Outfitters and retailers are hoping for the best unofficial start to summer since 2017; rains also reduced crowds during Memorial Day weekends in 2019 and 2018.
City and county law enforcement agencies reported arrests and citations under normal both years but may not this year. Sunny and clear skies forecast for most of Friday will see a 30 % chance of rain Friday night and all day Saturday before skies clear Saturday night.
New Braunfels police and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be among agencies stepping up traffic enforcement and river patrols, watching that crowds don’t block floaters on the Comal and Guadalupe rivers or boat ramps on Canyon Lake.
“We’re expecting that and we planned for that,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “People have been shut in due to COVID and the weather will clear for a large crowd. We’ll be there – our river teams out, our boats will be out at the lake and we’ll have units at the parks.
“We’ll especially be looking at the boat ramps, which people used as a congregation point and made things difficult and unsafe last year.”
Reynolds asked residents and visitors to be mindful of others.
“We want them to enjoy the beauty of the rivers and the lake and have a great time, but we also that they stay safe. The last thing anyone wants is to see unfortunate accidents that usually happen this time of year.”
More people, more law
David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications coordinator, said police are also expecting an increase in the numbers of people in town for high school graduations and visiting the waterways.
“We will have extra staff on the rivers as we always do, but we ask people to be safe and have fun,” he said.
Last year during Memorial Day weekend, NBPD issued 282 citations between Saturday and Monday, mostly for possession of oversized and/or disposable containers on the rivers within city limits. Including Friday, CCSO reported 874 weekend calls and river patrol units issued 37 citations, mostly for speeding water vessels.
Happy trails
The Texas Department of Transportation said 2020 saw a 16% spike in deaths of drivers and passengers who didn’t have seatbelts on when their vehicles crashed — leading to 1,073 fatalities in 2020 compared to 926 fatalities in 2019.
TxDOT said buckling up reduces the risk of dying by up to 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars and up to 60% for people in pickup trucks.
“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” said James Bass, TxDOT executive director. “Wearing a seat belt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash.”
TxDOT’s semiannual “Click It or Ticket” campaign began Wednesday and lasts through June 6. Texas officers and deputies are stepping up enforcement of seat-belt and child car-seat laws; all passengers who are not properly secured face fines up to $200.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated from 2002 to 2019 the initiative saved more than 6,000 lives and prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries. The agency’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program reimburses local law enforcement agencies for accident prevention efforts in high-crash areas during holidays.
“It’s a year-round program but it provides extra funding for more officers for major holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas-New Years week, and so on,” Ferguson said. “Officers will be looking for those running stop signs and traffic signals, especially at problem intersections.”
NBPD received $126,467 in 2021 STEP funding for efforts that reduced speeding, promoted the use of seat belts and other restraint systems, intersectional traffic control, and enforced driving while intoxicated and state and local ordinances governing hand-held communications devices.
“On Memorial Day weekend there will be officers dedicated to STEP, patrolling on the river and patrolling streets in the city,” Ferguson said. “There is increased enforcement because of the increased population over the long holiday weekend.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety also participates in Click It or Ticket and Operation CARE, designed to seek out impaired, speeding and drivers breaking other traffic laws such as the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” law.
“Roads across the state are getting busier as people begin summer travel,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “We encourage Texans and visitors to our state to focus on the intent of the day — remembering those who gave their lives serving our country.
“We ask they honor those sacrifices by doing their part to stay safe on the road. Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive.”
During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, DPS troopers issued more than 27,000 citations and warnings that included more than 10,600 for speeding and more than 1,000 for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. Enforcement also included 288 DWI citations, 409 fugitive arrests and 77 felony arrests.
Expect roadway congestion
If you haven’t already left for holiday destinations in other parts of Texas, it’s not going to get any easier. AAA Texas expects 3 million Texans to travel 50 miles or more from home, up 60% over 2020.
Afternoon congestion has returned to pre-pandemic levels in most metropolitan areas. AAA predicts 2.8 million residents to drive to locations, causing even longer delays throughout the weekend. They’ll pay more to get to where they’re going. Gas prices are more than $1 per gallon higher than last year, with the $2.73 statewide average on par with those during Memorial Day weekend 2018.
AAA expects to rescue 468,000 Americans stranded on roadsides this weekend, including almost 19,000 in Texas. It urges drivers not to embark on journeys without emergency roadside and first-aid kits, water and extra snacks.
Safe boating urged at lake
Reynolds said CCSO will have directed deployment units and patrol deputies be on the lookout along River Road and the Guadalupe River, and will be supporting Water Oriented Recreation District and U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers employees at Canyon Lake.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials remind residents that this is also National Safe Boating Week, which reminds boaters not only to practice safety this weekend but throughout the summer.
Statewide in 2020, boating accidents were at a 30-year, all-time high. Fatalities on Texas waterways increased 45% between 2019 and 2020, and fatal waterway accidents rose by 61%.
More than 70% of all boating accidents in 2020 occurred on open motorboats or personal watercraft, with the May-August period producing the highest numbers of injuries and fatalities.
It has gotten worse this year, TPWD said. From January through April, there was a 40% increase in boating and swimming fatalities compared to 2020, when 55 died on Texas waters.
“Game wardens will be out in full force this weekend to ensure the public enjoys their time on the water responsibly, however, we need boaters to ensure they are taking safety seriously, too,” said Cody Jones, TPWD’s assistant commander of marine enforcement.
“Most of the deaths and serious injuries that occurred last year were preventable by following a few simple, important steps — using the safety ignition cut-off switch and wearing life jackets.”
Three have drowned on area waterways this year, including two at Canyon Lake.
Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died April 26 after he submerged near Boat Ramp 11 across from Rebecca Creek Park. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 trying to save children who were stranded in the lake after high winds drifted the family’s pontoon boat away from the Canyon Park shoreline.
