Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD are deciding whether to cancel school next week over coronavirus concerns, officials said.
Region 20 superintendents will meet Friday to decide next steps. Both districts updated their websites and sent emails to parents on Thursday asking families to constantly check for updates on possible closures and reschedules on their websites.
There are no cases of COVID-19 in Comal ISD, New Braunfels ISD or Comal County.
Extending spring break would impact more than 23,000 Comal ISD students and more than 8,000 New Braunfels ISD students.
UIL Academic State events are postponed. UIL will post any updates on its website and social media.
District webpages have coronavirus facts, updates, parent resources, travel information and preventative measures.
NBISD will notify parents through SchoolMessenger, official social media and its website. Comal ISD will update parents via email and its website.
Public schools across Texas canceled classes and colleges are going online. Many U.S. schools extended their spring breaks as the rate of cases climbed this past week.
New Braunfels ISD
New Braunfels warns parents to avoid fraudulent messages shared among students about school closures.
“Please share with anyone that inquires that a decision has not been made and to be leery of text messages or screenshots that did not come directly from NBISD,” NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba said in the email to parents.
The district encourages people to stay up to date on precautionary measures and symptoms.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and are working closely with our local health authorities to guide us in our actions,” Moczygemba said. “We will provide updates as new information is available.”
Its website includes coronavirus facts and how parents can calmly talk to their children about the virus.
Webpage: http://nbisd.org/page/Coronavirus_COVID-19
Comal ISD
Comal ISD officials called and met with state and local health officials on response plans, reschedules and possible closures.
“I share this with you to let you know that we are aware of the concerns, as well as the fact that decisions about school closures are not isolated to only Comal ISD, but involve organizations across multiple levels and jurisdictions,” said Comal ISD Superintendent, Andrew Kim, in an email to parents.
The FIRST Robotics Competition scheduled in New Braunfels is cancelled, according to Comal ISD’s website.
Field trips are still scheduled for San Antonio, including the Alamo, San Antonio Zoo and various museums, according to a press release on the district’s coronavirus website.
The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District does not recommend cancelling these events.
Parents must notify teachers if they children will not go on field trips. Teachers will have learning activities for students staying on campus.
Hand sanitizer will be on the buses and teachers will have students wash their hands when needed.
San Antonio has not identified any coronavirus cases transmitted to date, according to the press release.
Kim asked to check its webpage for status of operations, event changes and health information. It asks students to stay home if sick and wash hands with soap and water. It also asks to avoid touching one’s face, covering coughs and disinfecting surfaces.
“In addition, this is not only an unprecedented situation, but one that continues to evolve hour by hour,” Kim said in the email to parents. “To that end, we continue to evaluate the information we are receiving and to confer with our state and local health officials on our next steps.”
Webpage: https://www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/covid19
Coronavirus Information
The coronavirus mainly affects those 65 years or older or who are immunocompromised. It is not yet known whether some children may be at higher risk, according to the CDC.
NBISD includes a link to “Talking to Children About COVID-19” on its website. The National School of Psychologists encourage parents to remain calm and reassuring when talking about prevention and effects.
Parents must also avoid excessive blaming and monitor their children’s social media and television exposure. They must also maintain a normal routine as much as possible and teach not to blame other people, such as those of specific races.
There are 36 confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas, including 11 patients traveling back and quarantined in the Lackland Air Base San Antonio, according to the Texas Tribune.
23 of the cases are among Collin, Dallas, Fort Bend, Gregg, Harris, Montgomery and Tarrant counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Two cases were announced in Austin on Friday morning.
Symptoms will appear two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms are coughing, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and bluish lips or face, according to the CDC.
