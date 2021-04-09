Comal County’s public health department is doing its part to spread the COVID-19 vaccine around to areas that may be having difficulty getting it.
On Friday, officials said the department has transferred more than 2,000 doses to different providers across the county.
“In an effort to help our neighbors, Public Health has transferred small quantities of vaccines to local pandemic vaccine providers,” said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. “We want to make sure that all vaccine gets into arms as soon as possible and that everyone who wants a vaccine has a chance to receive one.”
Officials said the department transferred vaccines to providers in Spring Branch, Bulverde, Canyon Lake and Schertz.
There have been other efforts, including one on Thursday where public health officials, volunteers and members of the New Braunfels Fire Department administered around 50 first dose shots at the Comal County Senior Center.
At that clinic, Fraser said the county is also looking to reach those who can’t venture out.
“We’re looking at working with Meals on Wheels and sending firefighters to give the vaccine to homebound people and people who cannot get out to receive the vaccine,” she said.
The county’s own vaccination efforts also continue. Next week it has another 2,000 people scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass clinic run in cooperation with the city of New Braunfels.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register for the Comal County COVID-19 Vaccine Standby List by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s standby list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine is approved for.
Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17 is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers.
New cases
On Friday Comal County health officials added 18 new cases of COVID-19 along with nine recoveries.
Of the new cases, 11 are confirmed and seven are probable.
The county now has 185 active cases of the virus with eight of those patients hospitalized.
Local hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients, up from 10 on Thursday.
Five of those patients are in intensive care, up from three reported Thursday, and two are on ventilators.
On the regional level, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties remained low, coming in at 3.73% on Friday.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate for Friday was 5.68%, down from 6.51% on Thursday, while the antigen rate was 3.49% — down from 3.81% the day before.
