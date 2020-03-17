Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD will close for another two weeks with the goal of resuming classes April 6.
District officials made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon shortly after San Antonio area schools made similar announcements.
Students are being encouraged to continue learning through online courses, video tutorials and activities during this time. The districts will also continue offering free meals via curbside pickup throughout the week at several locations.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. The federal Department of Education has yet to waive testing requirements, and schools will notify families of waivers.
All extra curricular activities and field trips have been cancelled.
New Braunfels ISD
Teachers have begun offering online educational opportunities since Monday.
Teachers will provide additional instruction by Monday, March 23. Additional information will be posted to the district’s COVID-19 webpage on its main site.
New Braunfels ISD families of elementary students must get iPads as soon as possible for online learning via curbside pickup, according to the district’s webpage.
“Even though this is unchartered territory for remote learning, I want to assure parents that we are prepared and our staff is committed to provide remote instruction during the closure,” said Randy Moczygemba, NBISD superintendent of schools in a press release Tuesday. “We want parents to know that we are committed to providing the resources they need during this time.”
Families must fill out a form for each individual PreK-5 student, found on the district’s “Coronavirus” webpage under the tab “Remote Learning.”
This form will switch off 30 minutes prior to the start time each day and turn back on at the end of each session. Pickup times are:
Wednesday, March 18, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 19, 1p.m. to 6p.m.
Friday, March 20, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30a.m.
NBISD has two curbside pickup meal sites weekdays at Voss Farms Elementary and Veramendi Elementary, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The decision came in response to surrounding school districts.
“Because the number of cases is rising in Bexar and Hays County and out of an abundance of caution, New Braunfels ISD is joining other districts in the region in extending the school closure through Friday, April 3,” the press release said. “This will allow parents to plan for the longer-term closure of the campuses.”
Although closures have strained families, the school is doing what it can to continue supporting students and families.
“We understand that these decisions have put a strain on many families and these constant developments are stressful,” Moczygemba said in the press release. “We must work together to ensure the future success of all students and our community.”
Comal ISD
Comal ISD is closing school for two weeks, with the decision in accordance with schools in the San Antonio region, according to a letter sent to parents from Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim.
Comal ISD also launched its own online landing page for learning opportunities at home. Links for PreK, grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 will redirect to a Google Docs page with additional information such as assignments and online recommendations.
Sample schedules for at home include “brain breaks” and physical activity, and at least 20 to 30 minute activities for a total of 1 to 4 hours per day depending on grade level.
Other quick links are for Vocabulary.com and Khan Academy.
“I’m sure that you have been paying attention to the latest developments as well, and as we all know the situation across the nation is rapidly changing daily, if not hourly,” Kim said in the letter.
“We are also hearing that we have yet to hit the peak spread of the coronavirus, which may still be weeks away.”
