New Braunfels police and firefighter departments are handling more calls than a regular three-day weekend as winter storms sweep across Texas.
The New Braunfels Fire Department Station 2 received 72 calls Sunday when roads froze and snow began to stick. The station normally receives about 30 calls a day.
Over the last 36 hours the fire station has received 105 calls as of about 2:30 p.m.
“Everything from broken water pipes to falls to regular EMS calls, it’s been super, super busy,” New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch. “Getting calls right now is our biggest challenge. (We want to) tell people to be patient and we will get to it as soon as we can.”
New Braunfels Police Department city communications coordinator David Ferguson said the police department has received more calls than usual. The usual police department offices are closed due to Presidents’ Day.
These calls are typically limited to stalled cars and minor car accidents.
“Our officers were busy with normal calls around the city as well as with weather calls,” Ferguson said. “Obviously there were icy road conditions and so barricades and road closures needed to go out for those specific areas.”
All New Braunfels city facilities are closed for Presidents’ Day due to the winter storms, according to a city press release Tuesday.
“Driving conditions in and around New Braunfels remain unsafe and everyone is asked to avoid driving if at all possible,” the city press release stated. “For those that must be out on local roads, please do so with extreme caution. Avoid roads with bridges, overpasses, elevated surfaces, or those that are seldom used. Do not drive around barricades and please slow down.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency in all Texas counties Friday.
“Due to the continuing weather conditions on local roadways, driving conditions in and around New Braunfels (are) unsafe and people should avoid driving if at all possible,” Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.