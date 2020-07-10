Postal Annex cut the ribbon on a new location at Freiheit Village in New Braunfels on Thursday.
But this wasn’t the usual ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In a sign of the times, the ceremony was hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce by video conference — a first in New Braunfels.
Nearly 50 people signed onto Zoom to hear franchisees Karl and Doris Schmidt talk and answer questions about their shipping, packaging, mailbox renting, copying, printing, faxing and stamp-selling business. It was the first ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the chamber in nearly four months because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The chamber team went to the business in advance to create a video that included photos, interviews and the actual ribbon cutting — complete with oversized scissors.
The video, which is available on YouTube by searching for “Ribbon Cutting - Postal Annex,” was part of the Thursday video conferencing presentation.
After the presentation, Karl Schmidt said the virtual ribbon cutting is a great opportunity for new businesses in New Braunfels to spread the word on the platform.
“This was nice, and we appreciate the opportunity very much,” he said. “Having it person would have been nice… but this is a wonderful substitute.”
Phyllis Foerster, the Chamber’s vice president for membership, said she hoped that using video conferencing to conduct ribbon cuttings would not become a permanent part of what is traditionally is a business opening custom.
“We’ll do what we need to do to make sure that the businesses coming to town are promoted in the community,” Foerster said. “If it’s a Zoom meeting, then it will be a Zoom meeting. The only difference from a regular ribbon cutting is that we actually had more people attending the Zoom meeting that would have gone to the actual ribbon-cutting. We’re here for the businesses, and we’ll do what it takes.”
Foerster said the chamber was forced to cancel 22 ribbon-cutting events since March. She hoped that those businesses would reschedule for a virtual ceremony.
The non-traditional approach to the ribbon-cutting went off without a hitch, said Nathan Manlove, the chamber’s chair of the board-elect
“We had a great crowd,” Manlove said. “Despite all the stuff that is going on and despite using technology we’re never used before, this proves that the chamber is committed to business, and so are its members. This was a successful event.”
