Comal County delayed reporting elections totals until after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, as officials held early returns to reconcile issues with tabulations of votes from universal polling locations.
The county’s final unofficial vote tally at 9:43 p.m. indicated 88,298 of 116,067 registered voters cast ballots during early voting, absentee and on Election Day for a 76.04% turnout that shattered previous records for vote totals (63,136) and turnout (68.34%) set in 2016.
The county’s 24 voting centers totaled around 8,400 votes — roughly the same number of votes that county ballot board officials confirmed among 8,515 mail-in ballots. But those and other results weren’t posted on the county elections website until 10 p.m. and incorrect on the Texas Secretary of State’s website throughout the evening.
“We weren’t going to post incorrect information until we were sure we got it right,” said County Clerk Bobbie Koepp, joined by Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua around 10:30 p.m. “We had problems with a local vendor, which led to consulting our polling machine vendor, but we resolved all of them before posting it to the public.”
The county already elected most local officials — all Republicans — during the March party primaries and July primary runoff election and had only races for county commissioner and two New Braunfels Independent School District trustees seats.
Incumbent Republicans Donna Eccleston and Kevin Webb retained their Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 commissioners seats. NBISD was charged with reporting upsets of incumbents in the races, which were reported after 10 p.m.
About 150 of the county’s new Verity voting machines were spread among 24 polling sites handling the county’s 29 voting precincts.
Statewide, Republican District 21 U.S. Rep. Chip Roy was leading challenger Wendy Davis to retain his seat representing all of Kendall, Blanco, Gillespie, Kerr, Bandera and Real counties, and portions of Bexar, Comal, Hays and Travis counties.
With 111 of 285 precincts reporting, Roy, of Dripping Springs received 224,106 votes and 52.06% of the vote to lead Davis (195,354 votes; 45.38%), Libertarian Arthur DiBianca (7,781 votes; 1.8%) and Green Party candidate Tommy Wakely (3,251 votes; 0.76%).
For the second straight election District 73 Texas House Rep. Kyle Biedermann was on the way to defeating Democratic challenger Stephanie Phillips. With most precincts reporting, Biedermann, of Fredericksburg, was leading with 92,366 votes (74.77%), with Phillips, of Canyon Lake, garnering 31,269 votes and 25.23%.
Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau was ahead of GOP nominee Lani Popp for Place 5 on the State Board of Education. With most precincts reporting, Bell-Metereau had received 470,550 votes (49%) to Popp’s 454,050 votes (47.28%) and Libertarian Stephanie Berlin (35,705 votes; 3.72%).
Voters ratified creation, rules and board members for water control improvement districts for Lakes Dunlap, McQueeney and Placid — all operated by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.
In other races of note, Democratic incumbent District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin easily retained his seat against Republican Jenny Garcia Sharon and two others.
Democratic incumbent District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin retained his seat against Republican Jenny Garcia Sharon and two others. Doggett received 166,655 votes (65.52%) to best Sharon (76,322 votes; 30%), Libertarian Mark Loewe (6,635 votes; 2.61%) and Independent Jason Mata Sr. (4,758 votes; 1.87%).
Other races board members in the Green Valley Special Utility District and Trinity-Glen Rose Conservation District.
Earlier in the day the county had problems with KNOWiNK electronic poll pads, used to compare voter signatures on photo IDs and voter registration cards.
Elections officials throughout the country — from North Texas to Georgia — reported issues with poll pads from St. Louis-based KNOWiNK. In some locations, the poll pads activated ballots on voting machines — forcing some voters to submit selections on paper ballots.
Jaqua said that problem affected a handful of voters early in the morning and led to only minor delays, and everything returned to normal county sites by 9:30 a.m. By mid-afternoon Voter Registrar Donna Dandridge estimated about 3,600 voters had cast ballots at Comal voting sites, with the highest voting totals at Vintage Oaks Clubhouse, Westside Community Center in New Braunfels, and the county’s Goodwin Annex.
Also busy was Columbus Club Hall, across from the Wurstfest grounds on Landa Street — but street construction limited entry and access to the facility and reduced traffic to a single lane at Landa Park Drive.
Jaqua said all ballots were counted and no voters were in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.