Organizers of Thursday night’s prayer vigil are countering the sometimes violent protests against racial injustice across the nation with a simpler ceremony powered by prayer.
“We’re looking around at all that’s going on and our association is remembering one of the things Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was about, which was fighting injustice,” said Henry Ford, founder and vice president of New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc. said of the Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil at 6 p.m. in Main Plaza in downtown New Braunfels.
“Dr. King fought against it not just in voting rights but also (racial) injustice, too. He went through the violence and the beatings and all of that — things that were going on since before he was born.
“So now, we just want to have a prayer rather than a protest. Regardless of what some people may think, prayer is more powerful than protests.”
Bishop Michael Franklin, MLK Association board president will be joined by MLK association members at the event, which has invited city and county officials.
“We welcome the public to attend this peaceful, prayerful demonstration of faith, hope, and commitment as, TOGETHER, we forge a new path forward in our nation and in the world,” the association’s Facebook page said.
The death of George Floyd, the black Minnesota man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice. On Tuesday, 15 days after his death, 500 attended his funeral in Houston, where he grew up, and Minneapolis, where he died.
Recent memorials included families of other black victims whose names — some recently added — have now become familiar in the debate over race and justice.
“People have been protesting for decades, even centuries,” Ford said. “But when they speak, people listen but they do not hear (the message), and people need to do more of that.”
For more on the vigil, contact Ford at 830-214-4358 or 830-632-6450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.