New Braunfels police and fire units responded to a vehicle fire in a retail shopping center parking on the city’s south end on Monday.
A police Facebook post around 11:45 a.m. said the New Braunfels Fire Department and New Braunfels Police Department were at a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Specs, in the 1600 block of Interstate 35 South.
“We got the call at 11:38 a.m. today and the guys extinguished it pretty quickly,” Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner said, adding more information was unavailable pending the incident report.
Lindner said there were no injuries. Damages were limited to the vehicle, which was “fully involved” on arrival and wound up a total loss.
The fire was out by 11:50 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, he said.
