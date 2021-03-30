New Braunfels’ newest park got a name last week after council members voted to name the property for a family that settled in the area in the mid-1800s.
Timmermann Park is located at August Fields, a new 300 single-family subdivision located between Alves Lane and Farm-to-Market Road 1101.
And there’s a lot of history behind the Timmermann and August names.
According to information from the Timmermann family and the city, August Fields was named after August Timmermann Sr., who came to the United States at the age of two, arriving in Galveston in 1857 with his sisters Freiderika and Johanne and accompanied by their parents Christian and Wilhelmine (Brandt) Timmermann.
August Sr. was born in Lutgenade, Braunschweig, Germany, on Aug. 2, 1854.
He grew up in the Hortontown area, where he attended school and where he was confirmed in the Hortontown Evangelical Church.
He married Anna Kellerman on Dec. 4, 1880. Following their marriage, August Sr. and Anna moved to a farm near Freiheit.
The couple had eight children: sons August Jr., Willie, Hermann, Max and Bruno, who died in infancy, and daughters Anna, Emma and Leonie.
August Sr. was well respected as a progressive farmer and for his diligence and his ability.
He purchased the land where the present-day August Fields is located on Oct. 21, 1899, from the Bock family.
After purchasing the land, August Sr. and Anna built a house on the northern part of the property and lived there until the time of his death on Sept. 24, 1939. He is buried at Comal Cemetery.
August Sr. and Anna are said to have kept their house in immaculate condition, and each fall, the potted plants were stored in greenhouses that are still on the property today.
The driveway had tall cedars, palms, roses, and bluebonnets on each side.
Each year after Dec. 1, August Sr. would go to the bank to get a large bag of silver dollars and give them to all the grandchildren who came around at Christmas time.
Leonie and Hermann were known to play the piano together during the holidays.
August Sr. and Anna made homemade wine — grape and agarita — and would serve it at Christmas time.
Anna would climb the stairs of their house to the attic and record certain events on the walls, such as lumber purchased in 1906 from Henne Lumber Company, a Delco generator bought in 1923 and the Ford car bought in 1936.
Anna died on March 9, 1956.
Leonie continued living at the house until her death in 1977. Terrell Timmermann, August’s great-grandson, purchased the land from Leonie’s estate.
To honor August Sr. and his family’s farming lifestyle, great-great-grandson and developer Barth Timmermann of Austin decided to name the residential subdivision August Fields.
As a part of a negotiated parkland agreement, Barth Timmermann set aside 2.17 acres of parkland and constructed and donated a new public park and a hike and bike trail connection to FM 1101.
Council members accepted the property as city parkland at the March 8 City Council meeting.
“I thought it was an honor for the City Council to name the park Timmermann Park and to appreciate the history of the site,” Barth Timmermann said. “And I would also like to point out the great efforts on behalf of Ylda (Capriccioso, the city’s park development manager) and the Parks Department to take the time to explore and learn more about the history of the land and bring it to council.”
The agreement also specifies park improvement and maintenance responsibilities for the public park and trail. The city will generally be responsible for all equipment maintenance and repair and water/electric costs, while the August Fields Homeowners Association will be responsible for routine landscape and irrigation maintenance and trash collection.
“We knew that the subdivision was called August Fields, and we thought it would be important to recognize the surname as well,” Capriccioso said. “That’s how we settled on the name Timmermann because we felt that was a good representation of the property. We have a lot of parks in our community that are named after the donors or the donor’s family. For our parks board and city council, it’s making sure that we have a name that has some relevance to the property.”
Capriccioso added that the city has guidelines for naming or renaming park property that provides a process to assist council members with naming a park or recreational facility.
Those guidelines include the subdivision in which the park property is located, a significant historical feature, event or person, or an individual or group who has made exceptional contributions to New Braunfels, with preference being given for contributions to parks and recreation services.
In addition, city staff members also addressed the following questions for naming consideration:
- Will the name have historical, cultural, and social significance?
- Will the name be suitable for the park or recreational facility based on the location or history of the park, recreational facility or the surrounding neighborhood?
- Will the name memorialize or commemorate people, places or events that are of enduring importance to the community?
“We try to keep a little history of all of our parks, and so it’s important for us to know the background should the park ever expand, or if we do something special out at that park, then people have a general idea of how that park came to be,” Capriccioso said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.