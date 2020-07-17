The city of New Braunfels’ COVID-19 hotline continues doing brisk business after reaching a peak on June 26, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order closing bars and river outfitter businesses statewide.
Since that peak of 442 calls in late June, City Manager Robert told council members during a meeting on Monday that the hotline is averaging about 52 calls a day. The city established the hotline in late March.
In addition to questions from residents wishing to educate themselves about the virus, Camareno said there have also been calls regarding civil liberties.
“When you look at the population of our city, which is about 90,000, we’ve really had just a few phone calls with regards to civil liberties. Some of them just leave messages that want to state their opinion about infringements on civil liberties.”
Camareno also told council members the hotline had received calls from residents concerned about businesses that might not be compliant with the governor’s facemask order.
“What we’ll do is reach out and educate the business about the face-covering requirements that have been issued by the governor,” he said. “We want to just educate to seek compliance.”
The COVID-19 hotline remains open for questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The hotline is operated by the New Braunfels Public Library Reference staff and can be reached at 830-221-4222.
After hours, voicemails may be left at this number and calls will be returned the next business day.
City officials are also maintaining a COVID-19 website with information from the city and Comal and Guadalupe counties, including a section of frequently asked questions.
Interested residents can sign up for notifications from the city of New Braunfels about COVID-19 through the city website at www.nbtexas.org/AlertCenter.aspx. Alerts about the crisis can be emailed or delivered through an RSS feed.
