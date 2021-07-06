New Braunfels City Council members last week gave an initial OK to an ordinance defining efficiency and studio apartments and identifying vehicle parking standards for those types of housing units.
Jean Drew, the city’s assistant planning director, told council members city staff had identified a need to determine an appropriate parking standard for efficiency and studio apartments that consist of one common room for living, with a separate room allowed only for the bathroom.
“Over the course of the past several years, we’ve had several projects come before us in pre-development meetings with an interest in efficiency apartments, including new build apartments and reuse of existing structures, addressing both a nationwide trend and the need for one-family housing,” Drew said.
Additionally, Drew said the city does not have any standards for efficiency or studio apartments, and their use is not defined in the city code.
The proposed ordinance would define an efficiency apartment or unit as “a dwelling unit consisting of a single room for cooking, eating, sleeping and living, and a separate room for bath and toilet facilities also referred to as a studio apartment or unit.”
The proposal would fix the minimum parking standard at 1.1 spaces per unit. For example, a building with 10 studio apartments would require 11 spaces.
“We’re doing this to be
conservative and to allow for some additional visitor parking and on the odd instance that someone might have two cars,” Drew said.
Drew said the city’s requirement of 1.5 spaces for a one-bedroom apartment is excessive when comparing the rate used by other Texas cities for efficiency units. Both Seguin and Schertz require only one space per unit for efficiency and studio apartments.
Council members are expected to consider a second reading of the proposal on July 12.
Council members also presented a proclamation recognizing the International Year of Caves and Karst.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
Approved an amendment to an existing memorandum of understanding with New Braunfels Utilities for the payment of funds for a temporary, part-time watershed educator position at the Headwaters at the Comal.
Approved the fiscal year 2021 second-quarter investment report. As of March 31, the city had about $210 million invested in different investment instruments, including cash. The portfolio increased by about $14.7 million in the second fiscal quarter due to property tax collections during the quarter. The majority of property taxes are collected from December to March.
Approved a purchase through Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, LLC for a new stock fire engine built by Pierce Manufacturing for an amount not to exceed $725,000.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the requested abandonment of a 0.366-acre portion of Tolle Street right-of-way, located between South Gilbert Avenue and the terminus of Tolle Street.
Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing the number of positions in each classification in the New Braunfels Fire Department and Police Department, as well as an increase to the fiscal year 2021 adopted budget. The action creates four new police officer positions.
Approved the second reading of an ordinance providing the right to New Braunfels Utilities Board of Trustees Members to waive annual compensation and to revoke such waiver and reinstate annual compensation at any time.
Postponed action on the first reading of an ordinance on a proposed rezoning at 46 Guada Coma Drive, from “R-1A-6.6” Single-family District to “R-2A” Single-family and Two-family District.
Approved, in a 6-1 vote with Council member Lawrence Spradley voting in opposition, the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 60.1 acres located east of the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1044 and Michelson Lane, from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “ZH-A” Zero Lot Line Home District.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Type 2 special use permit to adopt a site plan and establish development standards for an RV resort located in the 700 block of North Walnut Avenue.
Approved a sponsorship program for the new westside branch of the New Braunfels Public Library.
Held a second public hearing regarding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated funding recommendations for program year 2021. Council members are expected to consider the plan on July 12.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan for the Reinvestment Zone No. 1; consider a second amendment to the economic development agreement with A-L 95 Creekside Town Center, L.P. The action removes the 1/8 cent sales tax contribution pledged to the Creekside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and will generate at least $370,000 in additional sales tax revenue to the general fund.
Approved a waiver to allow an alternative pedestrian access plan adjacent to existing Zipp Road for the Highland Ridge Subdivision.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance on a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-3” Commercial District at 218 S. Peach Avenue.
Took no action for lack of a motion on a resolution to remove a segment of the minor arterial identified in the city’s Thoroughfare Plan that is the future extension of County Line Road from FM 1044 to Engel Road associated with the proposed 1845 Subdivision located at 1890 FM 1044.
Held an appeal hearing for relief from apportionment of municipal infrastructure costs associated with the proposed 1845 Subdivision located at 1890 FM 1044. Council members did not take any action on the measure.
