Jim Streety’s high school football career is the stuff of legends. It seems there is no award or honor given to a high school coach that he has not received including being a two-time San Antonio Express-News Coach of the Year.
He has been inducted into almost every possible Hall of Fame including the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. He even has a football field named in his honor. Impressive as it is, The Braunfels Foundation Trust is not recognizing Coach Streety as a Living Legend of New Braunfels because of his win-loss record. The Braunfels Foundation Trust has named Jim Streety a Living Legend because the impact he has on our community’s youth, parents, and colleagues is the perfect game plan for educational and civic excellence.
Jim Streety grew up on a farm outside of the small town of Smiley, Texas, south of San Antonio. Like most small towns, school was the center of the community and by extension, so was sports. Like most of his friends, Jim followed the season — football in the fall, basketball in the winter, track in the spring, and baseball in the summer.
After graduating from Smiley High School, Streety attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and majored in accounting until the lure of coaching finally caught him. He graduated from SWTSU with a degree in Education and finished one year of graduate school when in 1967, shortly after he married his wife, Janie, he got a coaching job at San Marcos Junior High School.
In 1970, an opportunity came along to coach down the road at New Braunfels High School, so Jim and Janie, along with daughter Kimber and son Steven, became Unicorns. Coach Streety started out as an assistant in football, basketball, and track until a short four years later when he became Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. During Coach Streety’s 17 seasons at New Braunfels, the Unicorns had 10 playoff teams, four semi-final teams, and a record of 149 wins, 45 losses, and 2 ties.
In 1991, the Northeast Independent School District came knocking on the door and offered Coach Streety a job. There had been several knocks before, but this time he answered and accepted the job of Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator at Madison High School in San Antonio. Twenty-three years later, with 17 playoff appearances — including 10 quarterfinalist and three semi-finalist teams — on his resume, Jim Streety returned to the Unicorns as the New Braunfels Independent School District’s Athletic Director.
During his 54 years in sports, Jim Streety has worked with countless young men and women, colleagues, and parents. He has taught kids that hard work and discipline are the touchstones for success. As importantly, however, is what he has taught through his actions and his conduct: grace in both victory and defeat; faith in good times and dark days; and the value of relationships over achievements.
Jim Streety’s success on the field has paved the way for his impact in other areas as well. He continually works to enhance partnerships between other community leaders for the good of our community’s youth. A good example of one these partnerships is the alliance between the city of New Braunfels and the New Braunfels Independent School District for refurbishing the playing fields at New Braunfels and Oak Run Middle Schools.
A short list of other achievements includes serving as the president of the Texas High School Coaches Association and as a member and past director of the Texas High School Coaches Association Education Foundation. Coach Streety has waited tables to raise money for Communities in Schools and glided across the floor at the Dancing with the Stars fundraiser for Christian Youth Theatre. He served on the board of Habitat for Humanity and volunteered for the Food Bank. He is a deacon at Oakwood Baptist Church and a member of the non-profit Wurstfest Association. Just last year, he was inducted in the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Hall of Honor.
Jim and Janie Streety are also grandparents to five grandsons.
In a recent interview with Coach Larry Hill for his series about legendary football coaches, former Madison player Bryan Ehrlich relates a text conversation he had with former Unicorn and Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury. Ehrlich texted Kingsbury that he and Kliff’s dad, Tim, were doing an interview about Streety. With a laugh, Ehrlich says that Kliff, who at that moment was taking some heat for selecting Kyler Murray as his number one pick in the NFL draft, quickly texted back: Streety is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). Jim Streety is the GOAT, and to the Braunfels Foundation Trust, he is also a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
