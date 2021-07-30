Comal County public health officials on Friday reported the first two confirmed cases of the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
According to health officials, who have said in the past that delta was likely circulating in the area, the results for samples sent out for testing take about three weeks.
Those patients, both from New Braunfels, are now recovered.
Regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs can do.
The delta variant, known by scientists as B.1.617.2, was first identified in India. It triggered a devastating outbreak in that country in April and May and has since spread to at least 100 other countries, attacking areas where vaccination rates are the lowest.
Checking for these variants happens by analyzing a random sample of COVID-19 tests, so there is a possibility that some mutations might be missed. With all viruses, some variants eventually disappear while others persist.
The variant’s symptoms are more similar to those of a cold — headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fevers — than common COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing and loss of smell, according to the COVID Symptom Study, a project by doctors and scientists to track the symptoms and spread of the virus.
Health officials have said vaccinations are protection against the variant but that no vaccine is 100% effective.
State health officials said that 99.5% of COVID deaths in the state since early February had been people who were not vaccinated. Local doctors have said that most of the cases they have been treating have also been among those who were not vaccinated.
County health officials added 59 new cases on Friday and 71 additional recoveries. Thirty-six cases are confirmed and 23 are probable. The county now has 798 active cases, decreasing by 12 from Thursday’s report.
The number of active cases increased by 273 from the 525 cases reported a week ago.
Active cases have accelerated upwards in recent weeks, with 158 cases reported on June 2, 226 cases on July 1 and 327 cases on July 15.
No deaths were reported Friday. The number of COVID fatalities remains at 335.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said the county has continued to offer vaccines for COVID-19.
“We’re still offering vaccines — we never stopped offering them,” Krause said. “Right now, the public health office is offering them on Thursdays and Fridays. And yes, we have been talking about the surge in cases and what that might mean for our county and the office of public health. We expect the interest in getting vaccines to increase, so we’re preparing for that as well. If we need to add more days to make those vaccines available to the public, then we will do that as well.”
Commissioners on Thursday approved two new two grant-funded jobs to carry out COVID-related duties in the public health office.
With the Trauma Service Area score measuring hospital capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County edging closer to the 15% threshold that shut down businesses and initiated mask mandates last summer, Krause said they’re continuing to listen to experts.
“We’re getting input from medical personnel and still following the governor’s orders, which includes another one we haven’t reviewed yet.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide.
The order came two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
“The new executive order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates,” Abbott wrote.
Krause said the county, for now, will continue to remind residents of the COVID basics.
“We’re still encouraging people to make their own decisions,” Krause said. “We hope they follow the guidance out there — especially from CDC — and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
As most of Comal County’s senior population — more than 80% according to the Texas Department of State Health Services — has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the newer cases skew younger than those previously reported.
According to county data, 23 cases are people under 20, 13 in their 20s, 12 in their 30s and 40s, seven in their 50s and 60s and four are 70 and older.
Of the active cases, 23 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID, up from the 21 reported on Thursday. Three of those patients are in their 30s, one in their 40s, six are in their 50s, seven are in their 60s, four are in their 70s and two are 80 and older.
A week ago, 20 Comal County residents were hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 54 COVID patients on Friday, with 10 of those in ICU and two on ventilators. That’s an increase in ICU usage by one. Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized.
A week ago, hospitals in the county were caring for 29 patients.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe County rose on Friday, with that number increasing to 9.34%, up from Thursday’s rate of 8.81%. That number stood at 5.88% a week ago.
The county’s seven-day positivity rates were at 11.85% for the molecular test and 7.82% for the antigen test on Friday.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 62.32% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54.19% are fully vaccinated as of Friday. Those figures continue to run ahead of the statewide rates of 61.55% and 52.55%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 55.28% with one dose and 48.37% fully vaccinated.
Comal County’s Public Health Department is continuing to offer vaccination appointments with the Pfizer vaccine available to those 12 and older and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older. Those interested can call 830-221-1150.
There have been no vaccines approved for those younger than 12.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.