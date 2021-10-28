Friday is the final day for Comal and Guadalupe county voters to cast early ballots for next Tuesday’s general election.
Unofficial in-person and mail-in vote totals in both counties edged up through 10 days of balloting on proposed state constitutional amendments, school district bonds and board members, and municipal charters, services, bonds and councils.
Through Wednesday, nine Comal County polling sites saw 6,093 in-person ballots and 244 through the mail for 6,337 total, or 5.21% of the county’s 121,711 registered voters. Guadalupe County totaled 2,755 ballots at six polling locations and 1,553 through the mail for 4,308 total, or 3.8 % of 113,504 eligible voters.
Voters are considering eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, New Braunfels Independent School District’s $348 million bond, Comal ISD’s $527 million bond and its voter approved tax ratification election. Comal Emergency Services District No. 7, Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E and Green Valley Special Utility District feature various propositions, charters and candidates.
All are also on ballots in Selma, Schertz, Cibolo and the Marion, Navarro and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISDs. Schertz has a bond for public safety facilities and Cibolo proposes 12 amendments to its city charter.
All voters must have approved photo IDs; those can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or by signing affidavits at polling locations. For more, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov.
Comal County polling sites are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today:
- Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
- Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
- Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
- Comal ISD Support Services Building, 1404 Interstate 35 North, New Braunfels
- New Braunfels ISD Administration Center, 1000 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels
- Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
- St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
- Rebecca Creek Elementary School, 125 Quest Avenue, Spring Branch
- Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge
Guadalupe County polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today:
- Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
- Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Dr., Cibolo
- Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 Farm-to-Market Road 758, New Braunfels
- Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels
- New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
- Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
For more, including sample ballots and early voting and Election Day polling locations, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
