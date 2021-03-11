Nonprofits have already been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some of them caught a one-two punch from February’s winter storm in Texas — including the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County.
On Feb. 15, the water sprinkler line in the center’s balcony roof on the second floor froze over, and when the temperature climbed the line burst and flooded into the ceiling.
It flooded the second floor, down the walls and onto the first floor, said Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County executive director Trendy Sharp.
“Pretty much most of the building got some water from the water break,” Sharp said. “The security system went off and we had some great board members go up and turn the water off. A lot of us were iced in, so we couldn’t go in when the security alarm went off.”
Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County board president, Michael Agnese, is from Baltimore and knew how to navigate the icy roads.
At the building, they shut off the water and then the electricity. They then walked around to assess the damage.
Sharp talked to them over the phone to help them navigate the building.
“The main lobby area of the first floor, it looked like it was raining through the ceiling,” Agnese said.
Sharp said the board members prevented more damage from happening. The water had already risen a few inches on the first and second floor.
The next day, they went back with a squeegee and a vacuum to try and get as much water out as they could.
“They were truly heroic,” Sharp said. “I call them a hero and I 100% mean it.”
The next day, a couple of volunteers dried the water out of the floors and pushed as much water as possible out, but then the water line froze again.
“Those days were full of fear and stress for absolutely everyone in the building,” Sharp said. “I was partly just devastated by the idea that it got some damage.”
Their insurance company assessed the damage and the center’s local contractor said it would take about six months to treat the mold and make repairs. The fire protection system was repaired and the storage facility was set up to move in any salvageable personal property.
The walls and flooring were saturated with water and replaced, with most of the area completely gutted, Sharp said.
“We talk a lot at the CACCC about how the building itself is not the CACCC,” Agnese said. “And true, but this building isn’t just any building. This building represents the commitment and the dedication of the community, so it’s incredibly important to us to get all of that back. And we will.”
In Times of Need
The CACC works with the governor’s office, Child Protective Services and other agencies. It provides counseling and conducts neutral, forensic interviews with child abuse and sex trafficking survivors in a relaxed environment.
The center rescheduled forensic interviews because of the winter storm and will also continue using telehealth virtual counseling appointments as they have in the past five years — especially during the pandemic.
They also frequently call families and kids to check on them.
“First thing that I’m responsible for, of course, was to think about the kids and families who need services at the center,” Sharp said.
There were about 20 kids who needed forensic interviews and 15 for counseling which were rescheduled. More cases came in but they did not stop or slow down reviewing them.
The center can receive up to 170 cases a month from statewide intake reports from the child abuse hotline.
According to its 2019 report, the center conducted 442 forensic interviews. About 65% of those cases were victims of sexual abuse, while the other were physical abuse cases and other types.
For the past two weeks, they borrowed a satellite facility in Schertz to do interviews and advocacy.
The center then opened a temporary facility off of South Seguin Avenue. It is in the Carriage Haus behind Gerlich Haus. Younger kids who might lose attention during telehealth counseling appointments will use the facility.
“It works great for what we’re trying to do as we’re putting the final touches on it this week and the next week,” Sharp said.
The Comal County Deputy Sheriff’s Association also donated a new, huge and fluffy teddy bear for the center on Wednesday — after the previous one got mold from the water.
The center thanked the deputies for delivering the teddy bear in a Facebook post.
“We’ve had great support from the community and team members,” Sharp said.
Sharp said the center needs donations and all the help it can get during these difficult times.
“Tons of people are having a hard time right now,” Sharp said. “It’s difficult to ask for help because we’re used to helping, but we really do need some help right now.”
Sharp said despite the pandemic and winter storm, the center is inspired by the kids and families it helps.
“Resilience is something that we learned from the kids that come to the CACCC because those kids have been hurt, those kids pick up the pieces and they keep their heads down and keep working to laugh and love and have joy to survive — and we see them every day,” Sharp said.
