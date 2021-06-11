New Braunfels City Council will hear additional details of the proposed Mayfair development during its regular meeting Monday.
The 1,900-acre project proposed along Interstate 35 just north of the city limits is expected to add thousands of residential housing units and commercial and light industrial development, as well as parks and spaces for additional schools.
Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic development and community development, will outline SouthStar Communities, the project developer, to enter into a development agreement with the city and then create a Water Improvement District (WID).
The WID will allow SouthStar to impose assessments for drainage, roads, water and sewer utilities, parks and other public
infrastructure during the course of the project. Planners and developers estimate the build-out, similar to the ongoing 2,400-acre Veramendi project, would take between 15 and 20 years.
Mayfair, located outside the city limits but inside the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, will feature a mix of residential, commercial and public uses. Jewell will review the project’s ability to meet city permitting and planning requirements, amenities commitments, and the benefits the WID would provide city residents. Only residents within the WID will be charged assessments, not New Braunfels residents.
Last month City Manager Robert Camareno said negotiations with SouthStar were nearing completion.
“We’ve been working with the developers for some time on negotiations for the development agreement,” Camareno said following a May 13 public meeting. “It gives us the opportunity to negotiate standards that are actually higher and over and above those things that might be required for development inside the city limits.”
Also Monday, council will consider an ordinance authorizing the sale of utility system revenue bonds to complete ongoing New Braunfels Utilities infrastructure improvements. It will begin the meeting by issuing proclamations designating city observances of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19 and the celebration of Parental Alienation Awareness Day.
The city will also receive a presentation of funds for the maintenance of Gateway Signs – erected on I-35 designating north and south city entrance points – from the New Braunfels Community Foundation as part of the city’s 175th anniversary.
Also Monday, council will discuss and consider approving:
• Approval of a contract with Cartegraph Systems LLC for a three-year software license agreement totaling $68,000 per year and a total cost of $204,000; approval of a purchase through GTS Technology Solutions, Inc. for the acquisition and construction of networking equipment buildings as part of the 2019 Bond Program.
• Approval of a resolution regarding an interlocal agreement between Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department to allow certified NBFD members to participate in live-fire training sessions on TPWD-managed lands.
• Entering into professional services agreements for completed designs, specifications and cost estimates with Kimley-Horn for improved traffic signalization at the County Line Road/Walnut, County Line Road/Dove Crossing and Hanz Drive/Gruene Road intersections ($97,410); Pape-Dawson Engineers for additional traffic lanes at Farm-to Market Road 1101 and Barbarosa Road ($196,054).
• A resolution accepting approximately 105 acres near the intersection of FM 758 and Sate Highway 123 North into the city of New Braunfels’ extraterritorial jurisdiction; a resolution recommended by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board) approving up to $140,000 to the Spark Small Business Center to assist with small business economic development; a 4B Board recommendation allotting up to $375,000 for Bain Medina Bain, Inc. for final designs of a portion of the Dry Comal Creek Hike and Bike Trail; allowing Union Pacific Railroad preliminary design approval of a pedestrian underpass at an estimated cost of $15,000, also associated with the Dry Comal Trail Project.
• A $128,213 contract with DBT Transportation Services, LLC to upgrade control tower voice communications at New Braunfels Regional Airport; a contract with Acme Bridge Company for construction of a stormwater treatment basin adjacent to the Elizabeth Avenue Realignment Project specific to the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan.
• Appointments of one individual to the Building Standards Commission to fill an unexpired term ending Oct. 26, 2022; one councilmember to the City Council Finance and Audit Committee; one individual to the Construction Board of Appeals for an unexpired term ending Feb. 24, 2023.
• The second and final readings of ordinances incorporating the 18 recently adopted charter amendments into a revised city charter; adopting Youth Programs Standards of Care for the Parks and Recreation department;
• The second and final readings of ordinances allowing rezoning and special use permits for the short-term rentals of single-family residences at 747 Oasis Street and 306 East Faust Street; the rezoning of approximately 48 acres in the 2200 block of FM 1102.
• The first readings of ordinances allowing NBU trustees to waive annual compensation and the right to those revoking the waiver to reinstate annual compensation at any time; establishing the number of positions in each classification in the NBPD and NBFD and incorporate authorized position listings into the city’s adopted 2021 budget.
• A public hearing and the first reading of an ordinance allowing rezoning and special use permits to allow residential and non-residential development on approximately 49.5 acres addressed at 614 and 720 West Zipp Road.
• A public hearing and possible direction to staff regarding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan and its associated funding recommendations for the 2021 program year.
Monday’s council session will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org. Citizens can address the meeting by joining the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83369443180 or call: 833-926-2300, Webinar ID: 833 6944 3180.
Enough is enough! Say no to the Wayfair Project!
